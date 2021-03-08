JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Recruitment 2021 for 70 Vacancies, Apply Online @jkpsc.nic.in

JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Recruitment 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released a notification regarding the commencement of the online application process for recruitment to the various posts of Prosecuting Officer.

A total of 70 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 8 March to 9 April 2021. The candidates holding a bachelors degree in law are eligible to apply. Check the application process, educational qualification, age limit, qualification, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 8 March 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 9 April 2021

Prelims Exam Date: 30 May 2021

JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Prosecuting Officer- 70 Posts

JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in law from a recognized University.

JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

OM - 40 years

PHC - 42 years

RBA/SC/ST/ALC-IB/OSC/EWS/PSP - 43 years

In-Service Candidate (Government) - 40 years

JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains and personality test (Interview).

How to apply for JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 9 April 2021 through the official website of the Commission. The candidates who have successfully submitted the online application form along with the requisite fee will be allowed to edit their submitted online application form within three days after the cut of the date on 10 April up to 12 April 2021.

