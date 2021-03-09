NMDC Recruitment 2021 for 304 Field Attendant, Maintenance Assistant, MCO and Other Posts, Apply Online from 11 March onwards

NMDC Recruitment 2021: NMDC Limited has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Field Attendant, Maintenance Assistant, MCO and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode. The online link will be active from 11 March onwards. The candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience will be able to apply to the posts on or before 31 March 2021.

A total of 304 vacancies will be recruited in a different department. The candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details about the recruitment.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 11 March 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 31 March 2021

NMDC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Field Attendant (Trainee) RS-01 - 65 Posts

Maintenance Assistant (Mech) (Trainee) - 148 Posts

Maintenance Assistant (Elect) (Trainee) - 81 Posts

Blaster Gr-II (Trainee) - 1 Post

MCO Gr-III (Trainee) - 9 Posts

NMDC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Field Attendant (Trainee) RS-01 -Middle Pass or ITI.

Maintenance Assistant (Mech) (Trainee) - ITI in Welding/Fitter/ Machinist/ Motor Mechanic / Diesel Mechanic/Auto Electrician.

Maintenance Assistant (Elect) (Trainee) - ITI in Electrical Trade.

Blaster Gr-II (Trainee) - Matric / ITI with Blaster /Mining Mate certificate and First Aid certificate. Experience of 3 years in blasting operation.

MCO Gr-III (Trainee) - Three years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with Heavy Vehicle Driving License.

NMDC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 30 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

NMDC Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The mode of selection consists of a Written Test and a Physical Ability Test for a post at Serial. no 1. of clause 2.0. The mode of selection for a post at Sl. No. 2,3,4 & 5 consists of Written Test and Trade Test.

Download NMDC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Online Application Link - to active on 11 March

Official Website

How to apply for NMDC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 31 March 2021. Candidates should send a duly filled application in the prescribed format to Post Box No.1383, Post Office, Humayun Nagar, Hyderabad, Telangana State, Pin- 500028 on or before 15 April 2021. Candidates are required to superscribe on the envelope i.e., the Employment notification number, name of the post and name of the Complex/Project for which they are applying while sending the application without which such applications are liable to be rejected.