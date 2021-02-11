UPES announces 46% scholarship for female students of Uttarakhand for academic year 2021

With the aim to encourage more female students to continue their higher education after class 12th, UPES has announced 46% scholarship for Uttarakhand girls. This scholarship is a combination of domicile concession and 20% girl-exclusive scholarship that UPES started in 2020 as part of its women empowerment initiative ‘Shakti’.

Through ‘Shakti’, UPES endeavours to encourage more female students for ‘classroom to boardroom’ journey and prepare women leaders across various sectors.

Last year, the scholarship program benefitted 1300 female students from across India, providing them access to quality higher education through financial aid. The university received an overwhelming response from female students and their families belonging to Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand last year. Most of them opted for under-graduate and post-graduate programs in computer science and engineering, health science, design, and business.

Dr. Sunil Rai, Vice-Chancellor, UPES, shares, “Economic Success, Progress of societies and upliftment of communities cannot be realised without women power. As a university we aim to empower them through education, training and development and opportunities to explore their potential. It is hearting to see that girls from metro and non-metro cities are opting to pursue their dreams in non-traditional fields”.

UPES is a multi-disciplinary university and offers specialized under-graduate and post-graduate programs through its seven schools- School of Engineering, School of Computer Science, School of Design, School of Law, School of Business, School of Health Sciences, and School of Modern Media.

It is globally recognized by QS Ratings with 5 Stars for both employability (placements) and campus facilities. Despite 2020 being a challenging year due to COVID-19, UPES had a placement record of 93%. 580+ companies hired UPES students. The list of top recruiters includes Accenture, Adani Power, Aditya Birla, Amazon, American Express, Bosch, Byju’s, Capgemini Technology Services, Delhivery, Ziegler Aerospace, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Royal Enfield, Indigo Airlines, HSBC, HDFC Ltd, Deloitte, KPMG, PwC, Wildcraft, PhonePe, Tata Projects Ltd, Nestle, ITC Ltd, Dell Technologies, Hitachi Consulting, IBM, Reliance Jio Infocomm, and more.

For more information on scholarships please visit our website: https://www.upes.ac.in/

