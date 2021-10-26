UPHESC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2021 Out, Download @uphesc2021.co.in

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UPHESC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2021: Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission (UPHESC) has uploaded the admit card of the written exam for the post of Assistant Professor

Created On: Oct 26, 2021 19:13 IST
UPHESC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2021: Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission (UPHESC) has uploaded the admit card of the written exam for the post of Assistant Professor. Candidates who have applied for UPHESC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 can download UPHESC Admit Card from the official website - uphesc2021.co.in.

UPHESC Assistant Professor Admit Card Link is given below. Those  candidates whose application was finally submitted with all correct credentials and validated by commission.

How to Download UPHESC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2021 ?

  1. Go to official website of UPHESC - uphesc2021.co.in
  2. Login into your account using your ‘Email Address’ and ‘Date of Birth’
  3. Click on ‘Log in’ Button
  4. After login candidate have to click on admit card tab to download admit card.
  5. Download UPHESC 2021 Admit Card

Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission (UPHESC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor from 01 July to 08 July 2021. A total of 2002 vacancies are available  in various departments in the state's Aided Colleges

