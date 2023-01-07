UPMRC Answer Key 2022 at lmrcl.com: Raise LMRCL Objection Till 9 Jan

UPMRC Answer Key 2022: Uttar Pradesh Metro Corporation Limited (UPMRC) or Lucknow Metro Railway Corporation (LMRC) uploaded the answer key for various posts. Candidate scna download from here.

UPMRC Answer Key 2022: Uttar Pradesh Metro Corporation Limited (UPMRC) or Lucknow Metro Railway Corporation (LMRC) or UP Metro released the answer key of the exam conducted for the post of Assistant Manager, Junior Engineer, Account Assistant and Office Assistant on its official website i.e. lmrcl.com. Candidates can download LMRCL Answer Key 2022. They can check the answer key of the questions asked in the question paper. Also, they can raise objections, if any, against the answer key through online mode.

UPMRC Answer Key Link is given below for the participants. Objections, against any answer key, can be submitted from 07 January to 09 January 2023.

UPMRC Answer Key Download Link - Click Here

How to Download UPMRC Answer Key 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the website of UPMRC or LMRC - lmrcl.com

Step 2: Visit the ‘Career’ Section and Click on ‘Recruitment 2022’

Step 3: It will redirect you to a new page where you need to click on ‘Click here to Raise Objection’

Step 4: Provide ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’

Step 5: Download UP Metro Answer Key 2022

Step 6: Click on + button in the tab "Objections" to raise your objections.

Note: Objection is chargeable, candidate has to pay Rs 50 for each objection