UPPCL Accounts Clerk Admit Card 2021 Out @upenergy.in: Check Lekha Lipik Exam Date Here

UPPCL Accounts Clerk Admit Card has been released by Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited UPPCL on upenergy.in. Check Download Link.

UPPCL Accounts Clerk Admit Card 2021 Out: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited UPPCL has released the admit card of the online exam for the Lekha Lipik (Account Clerk) on upenergy.in. Candidates can download UPPCL Lekha Lipik Admit Card from the official website using their ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’

UPPCL Accounts Clerk Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can also download UPPCL Admit Card through the prescribed link:

UPPCL Accounts Clerk Admit Card Download Link

UPPCL Accounts Clerk Exam is scheduled to be held on 27 September 2021. A total of 103 vacancies will be filled through this exam.

The exam will be conducted in two parts.

Paper 1- There will be 50 MCQs of 1 mark each on Computer Knowledge of ‘CCC’ Level of Doeacc

Paper - 2 -There will be 150 objective type questions on Arithmetic, General Hindi and General English and on Accountancy and General Bookkeeping The exam will be of 150 marks.

How to Download UPPCL Accounts Clerk Admit Card 2021 ?