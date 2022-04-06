UPPCL AE Answer Key 2022 (Out) @upenergy.in, Submit Objection Before 9 April

UPPCL AE Answer Key 2022 has been released by Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited @upenergy.in. Candidates can download UPPCL Answer Key through the link.

UPPCL AE Answer Key 2022: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has uploaded the answer key of the computer-based exam scheduled to be held for the post of Assistant Engineer (AE) Trainee. Candidates can download UPPCL Answer Key by visiting the official website upenergy.in.

UPPCL AE Answer Key Link along with the steps to download UPPCL Assistant Engineer Answer Key are provided below in this article.

UPPCL AE Answer Key Download Link

UPPCL AE Answer Key Objection

The candidates can submit their Objection, if any, from 06 April 2022 from 10:00 AM to 09 April 2022 at 11:55 PM).

How to Download UPPCL AE Answer Key 2022 ?

Go to the official website of UPPCL - energy.in Click on the answer key link 'DOWNLOAD RESPONSE KEY & UPLOAD OBJECTIONS FOR THE POST OF "ASSISTANT ENGINEER (TRAINEE) ELECTRICAL/POWER, ELECTRONICS & TELECOMMUNICATION AND COMPUTER SCIENCE /IT" AGAINST ADVT. NO. 01/VSA/2022/AE/E&M Provide ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’ Check your answer Click on + button in the tab "Objections" to raise your objections

BECIL had published the notification for the recruitment of 113 Assistant Engineers (Trainees) for Electrical Power/Electronics and Communication and Computer Science/Information Technology (CS/IT).