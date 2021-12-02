UPPCL ARO Skill Test Admit Card 2021 Released @upenergy.in, Here’s Direct Link

UPPCL ARO Skill Test Admit Card 2021 has been released by Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) on upenergy.in. Check Admit Card Download Link, Exam Date and other details here.

UPPCL ARO Skill Test Admit Card 2021: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the skill test admit card for recruitment to the post of Assistant Review Officer (ARO) against the advertisement number 04/VSA/2020. The candidates who have qualified for UPPCL ARO Skill Test 2021 can download their admit card through the official website of UPPCL.i.e.upenergy.in.

The dates and time of the UPPCL ARO Skill Test 2021 are given on the admit card. The candidates are advised to read the instructions given on the admit card. The candidates can download UPPCL ARO Skill Test Admit Card 2021 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to download UPPCL ARO Skill Test Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of UPPCL.i.e.upenergy.in. Click on the ‘ UPPCL ARO Skill Test Admit Card 2021’ flashing on the homepage. Enter Roll Number, Date of Birth and login button. The admit card will be displayed. Download UPPCL ARO Skill Test Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download UPPCL ARO Skill Test Admit Card 2021

A total of 16 vacancies of Assistant Review Officer. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written tests, skill tests and merit. The candidates can directly download UPPCL ARO Skill Test Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the above link.