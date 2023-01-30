UPPCL Executive Assistant Result 2023 Declared @upenergy.in: Check List Of Qualified Candidates

Uttar Pradesh PCL has announced the Executive Assistant result on its official website-upenergy.in. Download PDF here.

UPPCL Executive Assistant Result 2023: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has announced the Executive Assistant result on its official website. UPPCL has conducted the written exam in Computer Online Test (CBT) mode from 21 November 2022 onwards. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for the Executive Assistant can download the UPPCL Executive Assistant Result 2023 from the official website of UPPCL-upenergy.in.

The UPPCL Executive Assistant Result 2023 is also available below and you can download the same after clicking the link directly.

Candidates shortlisted in the written exam for the Executive Assistant post will have to appear in the Skill Test round as per the selection process for the post.

It is noted that UPPCL had conducted the written exam in Computer Online Test (CBT) for the Executive Assistant post from 21 to 30 November 2022. UPPCL has released the provisional answer key and demanded objections from the candidates for the same. Based on the performance of candidates in the written exam, PDF of result has been uploaded on the official website.

How to Download UPPCL Executive Assistant Result 2023

Visit to the official website of UPPCL i.e. upenergy.in Go to the career section on the home page. Click on the link-LIST OF CANDIDATES SHORTLISTED FOR SKILL TEST FOR THE POST OF "EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT" AGAINST ADVT. NO. 09/VSA/2022/EA on the official website Download UPPCL Executive Assistant Result 2023 PDF and save the same for future reference.

Earlier Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released notification for 1033 Executive Assistant (EA) posts.

