UPPCL JE Admit Card 2021 Out: Exam on 25 March, Download Junior Engineer Trainee Call Letter @upenergy.in

UPPCL JE Admit Card 2021 Download: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (UPPCL), Department of Energy, has released the admit card of online exam for the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee) under E&M cadre. Candidates can download UPPCL Admit Card from the UPPCL official website i.e. upenergy.in.

UPPCL JE Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download UPPCL JET Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

UPPCL JE Admit Card Download Link

UPPCL JE Exam will be conducted on 25 March 2021 (Thursday). Candidates can check other details regarding UPPCL JE Online Exam such as time and venue on their UP JE Admit Card. They should carry their admit card along with passport-size photograph and a Valid Photo ID Card.

UPPCL JE Exam Date Notice

UPPCL JE Exam Pattern

There will 200 multiple-choice questions on:

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time GK 20 20 2 hours

T Reasoning 20 20 General Hindi 10 10 Diploma Engineering Branch 150 150 Total 200 200

There will be negative marking of 0.25 mark and 1 mark will be given for each correct answer.

Those who qualify in the exam will be called for Document Veridication.

How to Download UPPCL JE Admit Card 2021 ?

Visit the official website of UPPCL - upenergy.in Click on ‘Vacancy/Result’ Tab given on the homepage A new window will open, click on ‘View/Download’ given against "Download Admit card for Online Exam (CBT) for the post of "Junior Engineer (Trainee)" electronics/tele communication” against advt. no. 07/VSA/2020/JE/E&M" A new page will be opened where you are required to enter your ‘User Id’ and ‘Password’ Click on ‘Login’ button Download UPPCL JE Admit Card 2020

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited had published the recruitment notification for filling up 212 vacancies of Jr Engineer (Trainee) Electrical and Jr Engineer (Trainee) Electronics/ Tele Communication.