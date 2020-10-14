UPPCL Result 2020 Out for Jr Engineer Trainee (Civil) Posts @upenergy.in, Check List of Selected Candidates

UPPCL Jr Engineer Trainee (Civil) Result 2020: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has declared the result for the posts of Jr Engineer Trainee (Civil) on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the UPPCL Jr Engineer Trainee (Civil) Document Verification round can their result from the official website of UPPCL - upenergy.in.

As per the short notification released by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, the result for the Jr Engineer Trainee (Civil) has been uploaded on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified in the Computer Based Test (CBT)/Document Verification round can check their result on the official website.

Selection has been done on the basis of their performance in the Document Verification and their Marks in the Online Computer Based Test (CBT). It is noted that the Online Computer Based Test (CBT) was conducted on 25 February 2020. The shortlisted candidates in the CBT were called for Document Verification round which was held on 30 September 2020.

All such candidates appeared in the Document Verification round for Jr Engineer Trainee (Civil) Posts can check their result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

