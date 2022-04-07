UPPCL Skill Test Result 2022 Announced for Various Posts, Here’s Direct Link

UPPCL Skill Test Result 2022 for Additional Private Secretary APS Recruitment 2021 and Lekha Lipik Account Clerk Vacancies 2020 have been uploaded on the official website. Check Download Link here.

UPPCL Skill Test Result 2022: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the skill test result for various vacancies for the post of Additional Private Secretary APS Recruitment 2021 and Lekha Lipik Account Clerk Vacancies 2020. Candidates who appeared in the said exams can download their results from the official website of UPPCL.i.e. upenergy.in.

How to Download UPPCL Skill Test Result 2022?

Visit the official website of UPPCL.i.e. upenergy.in. Click on the notification that reads ‘LIST OF SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR DOCUMENT VERIFICATION FOR THE POST OF ADDITIONAL PRIVATE SECRETARY (BACKLOG) AND ADDITIONAL PRIVATE SECRETARY (DEPARTMENTAL) AGAINST Advt. No.- 02/VSA/2021/APS and List of Shortlisted Candidates for the Document Verification for the post of Lekha Lipik Advt. No.- 06/VSA/2020/LL’. A PDF will be opened. Download UPPCL Skill Test Result 2022 for APS, Lekha Lipik and other posts and save it for future reference.

All those who have been selected for the said posts can appear for the interview. The schedule of the documentation is to be communicated to the candidates. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website of UPPCL.i.e. upenergy.in. Candidates can directly download UPPCL Skill Test Result 2022 by clicking on the above link.