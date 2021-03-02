UPPCL Technician TG2 Admit Card 2021 Out, Download Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Call Letter @upenergy.in

UPPCL Technician Admit Card 2021: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has uploaded the admit card of the Online Exam for the post of Technician. Candidates can download UPPCL Admit Card from the official website of UPPCL upenergy.in.

UPPCL Technician Admit Card Link is given below. Candidates can download their UPPCL T2 admit card, by using their User ID and Password, through the link below:

UPPCL Technician Admit Card Download Link

Candidates can check date, time and venue of the UPPCL Technician Exam on their UPPCL Technician Call Letter.

UPPCL Technician Exam Pattern

The paper will have 2 parts:

Paper 1 will have 50 questions on 'NIELIT CCC'. Each questions will be of 1 mark and 1/4 will de deducted for each wrong answer.

Paper 2 will have 200 questions on:

Subject No. of Questions Marks General Studies and Reasoning 20 20 General Hindi (High School Level) 15 15 General English (High School Level) 15 15 Technician Subject 150 150

The total duration of the test is 3 hours

How to Download UPPCL Technician Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of UPPCL - upenergy.in

Click on ‘Vacancy/Result’ Tab given on the homepage A new window will open, click on ‘View’ given against "DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE EXAM (CBT) FOR THE POST OF "TECHNICIAN (ELECTRICAL)'' AGAINST ADVT. NO. O3/VSA/2020/TECHNICIAN (ELECTRICAL)" It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to login into your account Download UPPCL Admit Card 2020

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited had invited online applications for recrutiment Technician Electrical Posts from 17 June to 02 March 2021.

A total of 608 vacancies are available against advt. no. o3/vsa/2020/technician (electrical).