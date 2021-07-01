UPPRPB Jail Warder Result 2021 out for 5000+ Vacancies @uppbpb.gov.in, Download UP Jail Warder Merit List Here

UPPRPB Jail Warder Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced the result of Jail Warder/Fireman/Constable 2018 on its website. All those who appeared in the UP Jail Warder/Fireman/Constable Recruitment 2018 Exam 2021 can download the result through the official website of UPPRPB.i.e.uppbpb.gov.in.

The written test for the aforementioned posts was conducted on 19 and 20 December 2021. The result of the candidates was announced on 6 March 2021. All selected candidates were eligible to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test and Documentation from 12 March to 26 March 2021 and those selected, was eligible to appear PET from 22 to 28 March 2021.

Now, the board has uploaded the list of selected candidates based on written test, PET/PFT along with the normalised marks. The result can be checked through the official website of UPPRPB.i.e.uppbpb.gov.in by clicking on the respective exam you appeared for. The instructions for downloading UP Jail Warder Result are given below.

How and Where to Download UP Jail Warder/Fireman/Constable Result 2018-21?

Visit the official website of UPPRPB.i.e.uppbpb.gov.in. Click on ‘ पुरुषजेल वार्डर, फायरमैन (पुरुष) एवं आरक्षी घुड़सवार पुलिस के पदों पर चयनित-5,179 पुरुष अभ्यर्थियों की संयुक्त सूची मेरिट वाइज/जेल वार्डर के पदों पर चयनित-626 महिला अभ्यर्थियों की मेरिट वाइज सूची’ flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Enter Cntrl+F+enter. Then, UP Jail Warder/Fireman/Constable Result 2018-21 will be displayed. Download UP Jail Warder/Fireman/Constable Result 2018-21 and save the result for future reference.

Download UP Jail Warder/Fireman/Constable Result 2018-21

A total of 5805 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process for the post of Jail Warder/Fireman/Constable. The board had received a total of 6, 83, 190 applications for the above recruitment process. The candidates can directly download UP Jail Warder/Fireman/Constable Result 2018-21 by clicking on the above link.

