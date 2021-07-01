BMRCL Recruitment 2021 for Senior Urban Planner (Consultant) Post, Apply @bmrc.co.in

BMRCL Recruitment 2021 Notification out for senior urban planner posts. Check application process, educational qualification, age limit, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

BMRCL Recruitment 2021: Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Urban Planner (Consultant). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 July 2021.

Important Date:

Last Date for submission of application: 15 July 2021

BMRCL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Senior Urban Planner (Consultant)- 1 Post

BMRCL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding a Bachelor degree in Planning/Architecture/Civil Engineering/Geography+ Master degree in Urban Planning/design from a recognized university.

BMRCL Recruitment 2021 Experience - 7-10 years of relevant full time work experience in planning/ designing/ implementation of urban transport systems.

BMRCL Recruitment 2021 Salary - Consolidated pay of 75,000-1,00,000/- per month depending upon the years of experience

Download BMRCL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for BMRCL Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by submitting applications through the online mode from 15 July 2021. The candidates can take a printout of the online application form for future reference.

