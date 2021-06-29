SAIL Recruitment 2021 for Super Specialist, Specialist & GDMO Posts, Selection through Interview

SAIL Recruitment 2021: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Super Specialist, Specialist, GDMO for its hospital at Rourkela. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 12 July 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 12 July 2021

SAIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Super Specialist: 1 Post

Specialist - 8 Posts

GDMO - 7 Posts

SAIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Super Specialist: M.Ch. in Burn & Plastic Surgery.

Specialist - MBBS with MD/MS/DNB in Medicine / Pulmonary Medicine / Dermatology / Anaesthesia /

Radiology / Nuclear Medicine; MBBS with PG Diploma in Radiology / Nuclear Medicine.

GDMO - MBBS.

SAIL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 69 years

SAIL Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates for contractual engagement will be done through Interview in online mode only. Date and Time of the interview shall be intimated to the eligible candidates through the Email / SAIL website.

SAIL Recruitment 2021 Salary

Super Specialist- Rs. 2,00,000/-

Specialist - Rs. 1,20,000/- for MBBS with MD/MS/DNB qualified; Rs. 90,000/- for MBBS with PG Diploma

GDMO-Rs. 70,000/-

Download SAIL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for SAIL Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending the scan copy of the filled-in Application Form along with the following certificates/documents through Email ID: recruitment.rsp@sail.in. No other means/mode of application shall be accepted. The last date of submission of the application is 12 July 2021.