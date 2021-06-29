Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SAIL Recruitment 2021 for Super Specialist, Specialist & GDMO Posts, Selection through Interview

SAIL Recruitment 2021 Notification is released at sail.co.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Jun 29, 2021 09:53 IST
SAIL Recruitment 2021
SAIL Recruitment 2021

SAIL Recruitment 2021: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of  Super Specialist, Specialist, GDMO for its hospital at Rourkela. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 12 July 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 12 July 2021

SAIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Super Specialist: 1 Post
  • Specialist - 8 Posts
  • GDMO - 7 Posts

SAIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Super Specialist: M.Ch. in Burn & Plastic Surgery.
  • Specialist - MBBS with MD/MS/DNB in Medicine / Pulmonary Medicine / Dermatology / Anaesthesia /
  • Radiology / Nuclear Medicine; MBBS with PG Diploma in Radiology / Nuclear Medicine.
  • GDMO - MBBS.

SAIL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 69 years

SAIL Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
Selection of the candidates for contractual engagement will be done through Interview in online mode only. Date and Time of the interview shall be intimated to the eligible candidates through the Email / SAIL website.

SAIL Recruitment 2021 Salary

  • Super Specialist- Rs. 2,00,000/-
  • Specialist - Rs. 1,20,000/- for MBBS with MD/MS/DNB qualified; Rs. 90,000/- for MBBS with PG Diploma
  • GDMO-Rs. 70,000/-

Download SAIL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for SAIL Recruitment 2021 
Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending the scan copy of the filled-in Application Form along with the following certificates/documents through Email ID: recruitment.rsp@sail.in. No other means/mode of application shall be accepted. The last date of submission of the application is 12 July 2021.

 

Comment ()

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationSAIL Recruitment 2021 for Super Specialist, Specialist & GDMO Posts, Selection through Interview
Notification DateJun 29, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionJul 12, 2021
CityRourkela
StateOrissa
CountryIndia
Organization SAIL
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Post Graduate, Other Qualifications
Functional Medical
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

0 + 3 =
Post

Comments