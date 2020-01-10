UPPSC Admit Card 2020 out for RO/ARO Typing Test, Download UPPSC RO/ARO Typing Test 2017 Call Letter @uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Admit Card 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released UPPSC RO/ARO Typing Test 2017 Call Letter on its website. Candidates who have qualified in UPPSC RO/ARO Mains Exam 2017 can download their admit cards for typing test through the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to the exam schedule, the commission will conduct UPPSC Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer Exam on 18 January 2020 in four sessions. Candidates can Download UPPSC RO/ARO Admit Card 2020 by following the steps given below.

Go to UPPSC Website.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in.

Click on UPPSC RO/ARO Typing Test 2017 Call Letter flashing on the homepage.

It will redirect you to the login page of admit card.

Candidates are required to enter registration number, date of birth, gender, verification code and click on download admit card button.

The UPPSC RO/ARO Typing Test 2017 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to download UPPSC RO/ARO Typing Test 2017 Call Letter

UPPSC RO/ARO Typing Test 2017 Call Letter Webnote



Candidates will have to carry two photographs along with an ID proof and admit card on the day of exam. The exam will be held at Prayagraj, Janpath.

The typing test will be in KrutiDev010 font for 5 minutes. Those who will qualify in typing test will be appointed as Samiksha Adhikari/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari. Candidates can access the direct link of admit card by clicking on the above link.

UPPSC RO/ARO Typing Test 2017 Highlights: