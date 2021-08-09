UPPSC Agriculture Service Answer Key 2021 Out @uppsc.up.nic.in, Submit Objection upto 16 Aug

UPPSC Agriculture Service Answer Key 2 has been released by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Details Here

UPPSC Agriculture Service Answer Key 2021 : Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has uploaded the answer key of Combined State Agriculture Services (PRE.) Exam 2020 conducted for the post of District Horticulture Officer, Principal and Senior Technical Assistant. Candidates can download UPPSC Answer Key from the official website i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC Agriculture Service Answer Key Link is given below. The Candidates can download UPPSC Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

UPPSC Agriculture Service Answer Key Download Link:

SERIES A

SERIES B

SERIES C

SERIES D

If a candidates has any objection against the prescribed answer sheet he/she may submit his/her objection through offline mode in the prescribed format by hand or by post to Arvind Kumar Mishra, Exam Controller, UPPSC. The last date for submitting objections is 16 August 2021 upto 5 pm. The candidates can check more details through PDF given below:

UPPSC Agriculture Service Answer Key Objection Details and Format

UPPSC Agriculture Service Prelims Exam was held on 01 August 2021 at 3 centres Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad.

How to Download UPPSC Agriculture Service Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website of UPPSC - uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the link ‘Click here to view Key Answer Sheet’ given at the left corner of the homepage’

A new page will open where you are required to open where you are required to click on ‘SERIES A’, ‘SERIES B’, ‘SERIES C’, ‘SERIES D’

Download UPPSC Agriculture Service Answer Key PDF\

Check Answers