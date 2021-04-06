UPPSC Screening Test Date 2021 for Assistant Professor Post Postponed @uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Update

UPPSC Assistant Professor Screening Test 2021 Postponed: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the postponement notice for the screening test for Assistant Professor Post on its official website. Commission was to conduct the screening test for Assistant Professor Post on 17 April 2021. All such candidates who have to appear in the screening test for Assistant Professor Post can check the postponement notice available on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission-i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per the short notice released, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has decided to postpone the screening test due to Local Body Election in the state. Screening Test for the post of Assistant Professor Post under Advertisement No. 02/2020-21 was scheduled on 17 April 2021.

All such candidates who have applied for Assistant Professor Post under Government Degree College, should note that commission will release the fresh exam date for Assistant Professor Screening Test Exam on its official website. Candidates can check the postponement notice for Assistant Professor Screening Test Exam on its official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

