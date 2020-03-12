UPPSC BEO Syllabus 2020: Know Exam Date, Pattern & Syllabus of Block Education Officer

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is going to conduct the UPPSC BEO Prelims exam on 22nd March 2020 for the recruitment of 309 vacancies of Block Education Officer. The UPPSC BEO Admit Card 2020 of Khand Shiksha Adhikari has already been released at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates should download their admit cards of UPPSC BEO Prelims 2019 exam now by visiting the official website. The Uttar Pradesh PSC will conduct the preliminary exam in pen and paper mode. The questions asked in the exam will be based on the UPPSC BEO Syllabus and Exam Pattern. For the ease of candidates, we have shared below the detailed syllabus, exam pattern, selection process and cut off marks of UPPSC BEO Prelims and Mains exam.

The UPPSC BEO Recruitment 2019-2020 is carried out in three different phases – Prelims exam, Mains exam and Interview. Candidates compulsorily need to qualify all the three rounds to get into the merit list. To qualify each stage, it is essential to know about each stage comprehensively including the syllabus and exam pattern. So, go through these details below and boost up your preparations for the exam to score high marks.

Let’s first have a look at the important dates of UPPSC BEO Recruitment Exam:

UPPSC BEO Prelims Exam date 22 March 2020 UPPSC Prelims Exam Time 9:30 to 11:30 AM UPPSC BEO Mains Exam Date 13 September 2020

UPPSC BEO Selection Process 2020

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission carries out a three-phased process for the recruitment of Block Education Officer, also known as Khand Shiksha Adhikari. The process involves:

- Preliminary Exam

- Mains Exam

- Interview

UPPSC BEO Exam Pattern 2020

The exam pattern is different for both Prelims and Mains examinations. The pattern and structure of the exams are mentioned here along with time duration and marking scheme. Have a look at the details below:

UPPSC BEO Prelims Exam Pattern 2020

Subject Total Questions Marks Duration General Studies 120 300 2 Hours

- The UPPSC BEO Prelims exam will be conducted in Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format

- A total of 120 MCQs will be asked from General Studies

- The exam will be of 300 marks; each question is of 2.5 marks

- Candidates need to attempt the exam in a duration of 2 hours

- There is negative marking for wrong answers of 0.33 marks.

- The question paper will be set in Bilingual language – Hindi & English

UPPSC BEO Mains Exam Pattern 2020

Subject Sections (Ques & Marks) Total Marks Duration General Studies Section A (10 Ques & 100 Marks) Section B (10 Ques & 60 Marks) Section C (20 Ques & 40 Marks) 200 3 Hours General Hindi Section A (100 Marks) – General Hindi Section B (100 Marks) - Essay 200 3 Hours Total 160 400 Marks 6 Hours

- UPPSC BEO Mains exam is descriptive in nature

- In UPPSC BEO Mains, there will be two compulsory papers – General Studies & General Hindi

- Each Paper is of 200 Marks

- Each Paper is of 3 Hours duration

- In Hindi Essay section, candidates will have to write two essays and each essay should be of minimum 700 words

UPPSC BEO Syllabus 2020: Prelims & Mains

Have a look at the detailed syllabus below of both Prelims and Mains exam:

UPPSC BEO Syllabus 2020: Prelims UPPSC BEO Prelims Syllabus 2020 – General Studies General Science Indian History Indian National Movement Indian Polity Indian Economy Indian Culture Indian Agriculture, Commerce & Trade Population, Ecology & urbanization World Geography Indian Geography Natural Resources of India Current Events - National and International Importance General Intelligence - Logic & Reasoning Knowledge of Uttar Pradesh Education, Traditions, Culture, Agriculture, Trade Elementary Mathematics of Class 10th level – Algebra, Arithmetic and Geometry. UPPSC BEO Syllabus 2020: Mains UPPSC BEO Mains Syllabus 2020 – General Studies Indian History Indian National Movement Indian Culture Indian Geography Indian Polity Indian Agriculture Current Events of National relevance India and the World Indian Economy International Affairs Important Institutions Development in field of Science and Technology Communication and Space Development in Indian education Knowledge of Uttar Pradesh Education, Traditions, Culture, Agriculture, Trade UPPSC BEO Mains Syllabus 2020 – General Hindi General Hindi - सामान्य हिन्दी अपठित गद्यांश का संक्षेपण शासकीय एवं अर्द्धशासकीय पत्र कार्यालय आदेश अधिसूचना, प्रेस विज्ञप्ति परिपत्र सम्बन्धी पत्रलेखन/आलेखन वाक्यों का अनुवाद - हिन्दी से अंग्रेजी एवं अंग्रेजी से हिन्दी अनेकार्थी शब्द विलोम शब्द पर्यायवाची शब्द तत्सम एवं तद्भव शब्द भण्डार वर्तनी अर्थबोध शब्द-रूप संधि समास क्रियायें हिन्दी वर्णमाला विराम चिन्ह शब्द रचना वाक्य रचना अर्थ मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ उ0प्र0 की मुख्य बोलियाँ Hindi Essay - हिन्दी निबन्ध (अ) (i) साहित्य, संस्कृति (ii) राष्ट्रीय विकास योजनायें/क्रियान्वयन (iii) राष्ट्रीय, अन्तर्राष्ट्रीय, सामयिक सामाजिक समस्यायें/निदान (ब) (i) विज्ञान, पर्यावरण (ii) प्राकृतिक आपदायें एवं उनके निवारण

UPPSC BEO Cut Off Marks 2020 – Minimum Qualifying Marks

The minimum qualifying marks of the UPPSC BEO exam is different for General and SC/ST candidates. Have a look at these passing marks below:

General/Unreserved Category: 40%

SC/ST/Reserved Category: 35%

Candidates need to secure these minimum marks to get into the merit list. The official UPPSC CEO cut off marks are released after the declaration of results on the official website of the UPPSC - uppsc.up.nic.in