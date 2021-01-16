UPPSC Calendar 2021 Released @uppsc.up.nic.in, PCS Prelims to be held on 13 June, Download UP Annual Calendar PDF Here

UPPSC Calendar 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the UPPSC Calendar 2021 PDF on its website. All such candidates who applied for the UPPSC Recruitment 2020-21 can now download the annual exam calendar through the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to the UPPSC Calendar 2021, a total of 16 exams to be done this year. The commission is going to conduct the UPPSC PCS Mains 2020 Exam on 21 January 2020 While ACF/RFO Exam 2020 on 13 February 2021. The admit cards for the same already have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates who have yet not downloaded UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2020-21 can download their call letter before the closure of admit card window. We have provided the direct link of UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2021, candidates can download directly by entering their roll number, date of birth and other details.

Further, the application process for the UPPSC States Agricultural Services Exam 2020 is ongoing at the official website. The last date to apply for Group A and B level posts is 29 January 2021. The application process for basic education department recruitment is closing on 22 January 2021. Apart from this, there are many other exams for which applications will start in the coming months. Download UPPSC PCS 2020 Admit Card For sake of the candidates, we have provided the brief details of the state PCS/ACF/RFO/Other exams schedule below. Candidates can go through the UPPSC 2021 Exam Schedule and gear up themselves for the exam as per the schedule. Let’s have a look. Read in Hindi

UPPSC Annual Exam Calendar 2021

PCS Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Mains 2020 - 21 January 2020

ACF RCF Mains Exam 2020 - 13 February 2021

Medical Officer Screening Exam 2020 - 21 March 2021

Spokesperson (State Degree College) Screening Exam 2020 - 17 April 2021

Principal Class 2 - 23 May 2021

PCS Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services/RCF/ACF Prelims 2021 - 13 June 2021

Spokesperson (Male/Female) State Inter College Prelims 2020 - 20 June 2021

Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer Prelims 2021 - 1 August 2021

PCS Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Mains 2021 - 3 October 2021

ACF RCF Mains Exam 2021 - 22 October 2021

State Agriculture Mains Exam 2020- 13 November 2021

Spokesperson (Male/Female) State Inter College Mains Exam 2020 - 4 December 2021

Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer Mains Exam 2021 - 18 December 2021

