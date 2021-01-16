UPPSC Calendar 2021 Released @uppsc.up.nic.in, PCS Prelims to be held on 13 June, Download UP Annual Calendar PDF Here
UPPSC Calendar 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the UPPSC Calendar 2021 PDF on its website. All such candidates who applied for the UPPSC Recruitment 2020-21 can now download the annual exam calendar through the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in.
According to the UPPSC Calendar 2021, a total of 16 exams to be done this year. The commission is going to conduct the UPPSC PCS Mains 2020 Exam on 21 January 2020 While ACF/RFO Exam 2020 on 13 February 2021. The admit cards for the same already have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates who have yet not downloaded UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2020-21 can download their call letter before the closure of admit card window. We have provided the direct link of UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2021, candidates can download directly by entering their roll number, date of birth and other details.
UPPSC Annual Exam Calendar 2021
- PCS Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Mains 2020 - 21 January 2020
- ACF RCF Mains Exam 2020 - 13 February 2021
- Medical Officer Screening Exam 2020 - 21 March 2021
- Spokesperson (State Degree College) Screening Exam 2020 - 17 April 2021
- Principal Class 2 - 23 May 2021
- PCS Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services/RCF/ACF Prelims 2021 - 13 June 2021
- Spokesperson (Male/Female) State Inter College Prelims 2020 - 20 June 2021
- Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer Prelims 2021 - 1 August 2021
- PCS Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Mains 2021 - 3 October 2021
- ACF RCF Mains Exam 2021 - 22 October 2021
- State Agriculture Mains Exam 2020- 13 November 2021
- Spokesperson (Male/Female) State Inter College Mains Exam 2020 - 4 December 2021
- Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer Mains Exam 2021 - 18 December 2021
Download UPPSC Calendar 2021 PDF Here