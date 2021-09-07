UPPSC GIC Admit Card 2021 Out @uppsc.up.nic.in, Download UP Lecturer Prelims Hall Ticket

UPPSC GIC Admit Card has been released by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSCfor Government Inter College on uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC GIC Lecturer Admit Card 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card of Lecturer Government Inter College Pre Exam 2020. Those candidates who have applied for UPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2021 and whose application is accepted, can download GIC Admit Card through online by clicking on the admit card link given on the official website of UPPSC i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC GIC Lecture Admit Card 2021 Link is given in this article. Aspirants can also download UP GIC Admit Card from this article as well.

UPPSC GIC Lecture Admit Card 2021

UPPSC GIC Lecture Application Status 2021

UPPSC GIC Lecture Admit Card Notice 2021

UP GIC will be held on on 19 September 2021 (Sunday) in a single shift from 11 AM to 1 PM at 16 centres including Agra, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Mathura, Muradabad, Prayagraj, Sitapur and Varanasi. The candidates can check their venue on UPPSC Lecturer Admit Card 2021.

UPPSC GIC Exam Pattern

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time General Studies 80 300 2 hours Optional Subject 40 Total 120

Candidates who qualify in the pre exam will be called for UPPSC GIC Mains Exam.

How to Download UPPSC GIC Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of UPPSC -uppsc.up.nic.in Click on the link ‘Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-3/E-1/2020, LECTURER (MALE/FEMALE) GOVERNMENT INTER COLLEGE,(PRE) EXAM-2020’ On the new page provide your details such as Registration Number, Date of Birth, Gender, Verification Code Click on 'Download Admit Card Download UPPSC GIC Admit Card 2020

A total of 1473 vacancies are availabl under various branches such as English, Hindi, Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Sanskrit, Economics, Civics, Geography, History, Sociology, Education, Urdu, Commerce, and Home Science.