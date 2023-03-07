UPPSC Mines Inspector Admit Card 2023 OUT: Get Here Direct Download Link For Mains Hall Ticket

UPPSC Mines Inspector Admit Card 2023 : Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the Mains Exam Admit Card for the post of Mines Inspector on its official website -https://uppsc.up.nic.in/ Check process to download admit card here.

UPPSC Mines Inspector Admit Card 2023: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Admit Card for the Mains Written Exam for the post of Mines Inspector on its official website. The Commission is set to conduct the written exam for Mines Inspector on 19 March 2023 at Prayagraj District. All those candidates who appeared and cleared the UPPSC Mines Inspector Prelims Exam can download UPPSC Mines Inspector Admit Card 2023 for Mains Exam from the official website of UPPSC at -https://uppsc.up.nic.in/

In a bid to download the UPPSC Mines Inspector Admit Card 2023, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration Number and Date Of Birth on the link available on the official website. Candidates can download the UPPSC Mines Inspector Admit Card 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download UPPSC Mines Inspector Admit Card 2023

Visit the official site of UPPSC – www.https://uppsc.up.nic.in/ Click on the link-Admit Card Download link for MINES INSPECTOR on the home page. Provide your login credentials including Registration Number, D.O.B. and Verification Code and Click Submit. Download and save the PDF of UPPSC Mines Inspector Admit Card 2023.

Candidates must check the Admit Card for details like Photograph, Date and Time of Exam and Centre Address. Candidates can also download the UPPSC Mines Inspector Admit Card directly with the link given below.

Direct Link to Download UPPSC Mines Inspector Admit Card 2023

It is noted that UPPSC will conduct the written exam for Mines Inspector post on 19 March 2023. There are a total of 55 Vacancies of Mines Inspector this year. The Exam will be Conducted in Conventional Written Method. Candidates are also advised to Download the exam guidelines to be followed for appearing in the examination.