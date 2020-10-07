UPPSC PCS 2020 Prelims on 11 October: Check Last Minute Tips to score high in Pre Exam

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission is going to conduct the UPPSC PCS Pre exam on 11 October 2020. Lakhs of candidates are expected to appear for the UPPSC PCS 2020 Exam to seek recruitment in the UP state services. UPPPCS examination will be held offline in written mode and questions will be asked in objective multiple choice format. For this highly competitive exam, candidates need to score high marks to get selected for the UPPSC PCS Mains examination. For the ease of candidates, we have listed here a few last minute preparation tips to crack the UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020 exam with desired Cut off marks.

The UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020 exam comprises of two paper- Paper I is of General Studies 1 and Paper II is of General Studies 2 (CSAT). Both the papers will be 200 marks each. In GS Paper 1, candidates will be asked a total of 150 MCQs and in GS Paper 2, candidates will be asked 100 MCQs. UPPSC Paper 1 will be held from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and Paper 2 will be held from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. There will be a negative marking of one-third marks for each answer marked incorrectly by the candidates on OMR Sheet.

Lets now have a look at the last minute tips to revise for the UPPSC PCS Pre exam:

Go through UPPSC PCS Pre Exam Pattern 2020

As a few days are left for the UPPSC Exam, it is the right time for candidates to go through the Prelims exam pattern once again to clear away any doubts about the time duration, marking scheme or even number of questions. This will help you in preparing out a proper strategy on how to attempt the paper in a given time frame. Have a look at the exam pattern below:

Paper Questions Marks Duration Paper-1 General Studies I 150 200 marks 2 Hours (9.30-11.30 am) Paper-2 General Studies II (CSAT) 100 200 marks 2 Hours (2.30- 4.30 pm)

There is negative marking in the exam for wrong answers.

CSAT Paper is qualifying in nature. Only GS Paper 1 marks will be taken into account for shortlisting candidates for UPPSC Mains exam.

Revise UPPSC PCS Important topics

It is the right time to have a look at the important topics of the UPPSC PCS 2020 exam. By going through the important topics, candidates can revise quickly and will get hold on the topics, which they have otherwise missed out. So, have a look at these important topics below:

General Studies Paper 1 General Studies - CSAT Paper 2 Current Affairs of National & International importance Indian History National Movement Indian Geography World Geography Indian Polity Governance Social and Economic Development Environmental Ecology Biodiversity and Climate Change General Science: Understanding of Science Arithmetic Algebra Set Theory Geometry Statistics Mean/Median/Mode Reading Comprehension Active & Passive Voice Punctuations & Spellings Parts of Speech Direct & Indirect speech Vocabulary Sentence Rearrangement Fill in the blanks Idioms & phrases शब्द रचना, वाक्य रचना अर्थ शब्द-रूप संधि & समास क्रिया विलोम शब्द अनेकार्थी शब्द पर्यायवाची शब्द मुहावरे & लोकोक्तियाँ तत्सम एवं तद्भव अर्थबोध मुख्य बोलियाँ

Practice UPPSC PCS Previous Year Papers

The best way to practice for any exam is through previous year question papers. Candidates should definitely undertake the practice of any one UPPSC PCS previous year paper before the exam to get a decent idea about the difficulty level of UPPSC Question paper and the types of questions asked from a particular topic in the examination.

Focus on time management & achieving accuracy

In UPPSC PCS exam, 150 questions will be asked from Paper 1 and 100 questions will be asked from Paper 2. These questions need to solved in 2 hours durations, for each paper. Moreover, there will be negative marking for wrong answers. For such a paper, candidates need to gain command over the time management and accuracy. Candidates should not devote more than a minute for a particular question. Do not get stuck in solving or getting through the answer of a question; rather jump over to next question and try to solve the complete paper in the given time frame.

Carry your UPPSC Admit Card & ID Proofs

Do not forget to carry your UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2020 to the exam centre on the day of examination. Candidates who forget to carry the admit card or ID Proof, will not be allowed to appear for the exam. So, if you still have not taken out the print out of the admit letter, take it out now and keep all the documents and essentials together that are meant to be carried to the examination centre.