UPPSC PCS 2023 Registration Ends today: Apply Online, Direct Link to Apply & Other Details Here

UPPSC PCS 2023 Registration Ends today: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has recently announced the Combined State Service Examination 2023 posts. The last date for the registration is today. Candidates can refer to the article below for a direct link to apply and other details.

Candidates who are interested in applying for this examination can do so through the official website of the UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is today i.e., April 10, 2023. The application form is available on the website, and candidates are required to fill it out carefully and accurately.

As per the latest notification, the number of vacancies for the UP PCS 2023 examination is approximately 173. However, this number is subject to change depending on the circumstances and requirements. Therefore, candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for any updates related to the vacancies.

UP PCS 2023

The selection process for the UP PCS 2023 examination consists of two stages: the preliminary examination and the main examination. Candidates who qualify in the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the main examination. The final selection of candidates will be based on their performance in the main examination and the interview.

We have shared a step by step process on how to apply for the UP PCS 2023. However candidates can also download the official notification from the direct link given in the article below.

How to apply for UPPSC PCS 2023?

Candidates can apply online for UPPSC PCS 2023 Examination by following the steps mentioned below

Go to the official website uppsc.up.nic.in Click on the apply link for the exam. Register and fill out the application form. Choose the desired post and upload the required documents. Pay the application fee and submit the application. Finally, download and print the form for future reference.

Candidates can also download the official notification from the direct link given below

The candidates must download the application form and keep a hard copy with them for future reference. Interested candidates willing to apply for the examination must submit their application as soon as possible and prepare well for the selection process.