UPPSC PCS Final Result 2022 (Out) for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services at uppsc.up.nic.in, Check List Here

Uttar Pradesh PSC has released the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) final selection list on its official website - uppsc.up.nic.in. Download PDF here.

UPPSC PCS Final Result 2022 : Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) final selection list on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the interview round for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Exam 2021 can check their result from the official website of UPPSC - uppsc.up.nic.in.

However the direct download link for UPPSC PCS Final Result 2022 is available below and you can download the same after clicking the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: UPPSC PCS Final Result 2022





It is noted that UPPCS has conducted the interview for the qualified candidates from 21 July to 05 August 2022. A total of 1285 candidates were qualified for the interview round however 25 candidates remained absent for the same.

A total of 627 candidates have been finally selected for various posts under administrative/police and other department in the state. Atul Kumar Singh has been declared topper and Saumya Mishra is on 2nd position in the merit list.

You can download the UPPSC PCS Final Result 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: UPPSC PCS Final Result 2022