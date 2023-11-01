UPPSC PCS (J) Marksheet 2022 Out on uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Direct Link

UPPSC PCS (J) Marksheet 2022 Out: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has uploaded the marksheet download link for the UPPSC Judicial Services on its official website uppsc.up.nic.in. Check the download link.

UPPSC PCS (J) Marksheet 2022 Download: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Uttar Pradesh Judicial Service (Civil Judge Junior Division) Recruitment Examination-2022 (PCS (J)-2022) marksheet on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the Uttar Pradesh Judicial Service posts can download the marks scored from the link available on the official website of UPPSC-https://uppsc.up.nic.in/.

To download the marks, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the official website. However, you can download your marks directly from the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: UPPSC PCS (J) Marksheet 2022





It is noted that UPPSC had earlier declared the Uttar Pradesh Judicial Service (Civil Judge Junior Division) Recruitment Examination-2022 (PCS (J)-2022) on its official website. A total of 302 candidates were declared qualified for the posts of Civil Judge Junior Division for which the mains exam was held on May 23/24/25, 2023 across the state.

Candidates who have appeared in various rounds of the selection process for the Uttar Pradesh Judicial Service (Civil Judge Junior Division) Recruitment Examination-2022 (PCS (J)-2022) can download the marks from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: UPPSC PCS (J) Marksheet 2022

Step 1: First of all visit to the official website -https://uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the concerned link- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD MARKSHEET OF CIVIL JUDGE (JUNIOR DIVISION) EXAMINATION 2022. flashing on the homepage.

Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

4: You will get your mark/score card in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

UPPSC PCS (J) Exam 2022 Update

It is noted that, a total of 79,565 candidates applied successfully for the Civil Judge Junior Division posts. Out of which, 50,837 candidates appeared in the preliminary examination which was conducted on February 12, 2023. A total of 3,145 candidates were declared successful in the prelims exam. Commission had conducted the mains exam on May 23/24/25, 2023 in which 3,019 candidates had appeared. Finally a total of 959 candidates were declared successful for the interview round which was conducted from August 16 to 28, 2023.