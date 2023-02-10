UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2022-23 Declared @uppsc.up.nic.in: Check List Of Qualified Candidates

UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2022-23: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the Combined Upper Subordinate Service Mains Exam Result 2022 on its website. All those candidates appeared in the Combined Upper Subordinate Service Mains Exam 2022 conducted in September/October 2022 across the state can download the UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2022-23 available on the official website of UPPSC-uppsc.up.nic.in.



The UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2022-23 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2022-23





It is noted that Combined Upper Subordinate Service Mains Exam was held from 27 September to 01 October 2022 in various exam centers located in Ghaziabad, Lucknow and Prayagraj.

A total of 5311 candidates participated in the Combined Upper Subordinate Service Mains Exam out of which total 1070 candidates declared qualified on their performance in the exam. Now these shortlisted candidates will have to appear in the interview round as per the selection process for the Combined Upper Subordinate Service Mains Exam-2022.

All those candidates appeared in the Combined Upper Subordinate Service Mains Exam can download the UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2022-23 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Steps to Download: UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2022-23

Click on the link given on the website under 'LIST OF CANDIDATES QULALIFIED FOR INTERVIEW IN PCS EXAM 2022' available on the home page. You will get the PDF of the UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2022-23 in a new window. Download and save the UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2022-23 for future refence.

Combined Upper Subordinate Service 2022: Update

Event Update Total Number of Post 383 Mains Exam Conducted On September/October 2022 Candidates Appeared in Mains Exam 5311 Number of Candidates Qualified For Interview 1070 Date Of Interview Yet To Release













