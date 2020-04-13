UPPSC PCS Mains 2020 Exam Postponed due to COVID-19: RO/ARO too delayed; Check details

UPPSC Exams Postponed: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has postponed the exam dates of the UPPSC PCS Mains 2019 and UPPSC Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer Prelims 2016 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The UPPSC PCS Mains 2019 exam for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services was scheduled to be held on 20th April 2020 and the last date of submitting offline Mains application form was 19th April 2020. However, the UPPCS Civil Service Mains exam has now been postponed amid the Coronavirus outbreak. In Uttar Pradesh, the deadly virus has led to the complete lockdown of 15 districts. In this article, we have shared below the official notification PDF of the UPPSC regarding the postponement of exam along with the exam updates.

UPPSC will be announcing the revised exam dates and schedule of UPPSC PCS Mains and UPPSC RO/ARO examinations soon on its official website uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates should frequently check the website for updates regarding the exam. Moreover, we have shared below the link on which candidates can get the latest updates on UPPSC exams.

UPPSC Exam Updates

Let's now have a look at the UPPSC notification below:

UPPSC PCS Mains 2019 Postponed

The Uttar Pradesh Commission had conducted the UPPSC PCS Prelims 2019 exam on 15th December 2019 and the result of the exam has already been declared. A total of 6320 candidates were shortlisted for the UPPSC Mains examination. The UPPSC PCS 2019 recruitment aims to fill 309 vacancies. Candidates who will be able to fetch the UPPSC PCS Mains Cut Off 2020 will be called for the final round of Interview.

UPPSC RO/ARO 2016 Postponed

The UPPSC PCS RO/ARO Prelims 2016 was scheduled to be held on 3 May 2020 for the recruitment of 361 vacancies of various posts including:

Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer Auditor

Assistant Accountant

Statistical Assistant

Legal Assistant

Assistant Malaria Officer

Junior Auditor

Inspector Legal Measurement

The exam now has been delayed till further notice of the UPPSC. Candidates who have applied for the UPPSC RO/ARO recruitment have now plenty of time for the exam preparation. It is suggested that candidates should invest this time in studies and preparation to crack the exam with flying colours.

UPPSC PCS Prelims & Mains Preparation Guide

Here is the complete guide that will help candidates in their preparation for the UPPSC PCS Mains 2019 and UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020 exams. Go through the link mentioned below and know everything about the UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Prelims & Mains examinations. Have a look:

UPPSC PCS Prelims & Mains Exam Details