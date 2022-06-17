UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2022 (Out)@uppsc.up.nic.in, Raise Objection Till June 23

Uttar Pradesh PSC has released the prelims answer keys for Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) 2022 on its official website-uppsc.up.nic.in. Download PDF here.

UPPSC PCS Prelims Final Answer Key 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the prelims answer keys for Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) 2022 on its official website. Candidates appeared in the UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam 2022 can download the PCS Prelims Answer Key 2022 through the official website of UPPSC.i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in.

Commission had conducted the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) 2022 on 12 June 2022 at various exam centers in the state. Now Commission has uploaded the prelims answer key for all the set including A/B/C/D on its official website.



Candidates appeared in the prelims exam can download the Answer Key and compare their answers with the same. Candidates can raise their objections, if any regarding the answer in the prescribed format given on the official website.

Candidates can send their objections with proof with concerned answer to the official website. The last date for raising objections regarding the UPPSC PCS Prelims Final Answer Key 2022 is 23 June 2022.

You can download the UPPSC PCS Prelims Final Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: UPPSC PCS Prelims Final Answer Key 2022