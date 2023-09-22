UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 For 2240 Posts: Registration Date Extended Till Sept 29

UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has extended the last date for the registration process for the Staff Nurse posts on its official website. Check steps to apply for 2240 Staff Nurse posts here.

Get all the details of UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 here, apply online link

UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has extended the last date for the registration process for the Staff Nurse posts on its official website. According to the short notice released, candidates can now apply online for a total 2240 Staff Nurse posts till September, 2023 at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Earlier the last date for submission of online applications for these posts was September 21, 2023. You can check all the information related to UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 including application process here.

Candidates having age limit from 21 to 40 years with GNM/B.Sc Nursing from a recognized institute and should have UP Nursing Council certificate can apply for these posts.

Short Notice





UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Under the UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 recruitment drive, UPPSC is set to recruit a total 2240 Staff Nurse posts in Medical Education and Training Department UP. Out of total 2240 posts, 171 vacancies are for the post of Staff Nurse (Male) and 2069 vacancies are for the post of Staff Nurse (Female).

UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have GNM/B.Sc Nursing from a recognized institute and should have UP Nursing Council certificate to apply for these posts.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Post Name Staff Nurse Number of Vacancy 2240 Pay/Pay Scale 9300- 34800 (Grade Pay 4600/-) Job Location Uttar Pradesh (UP) Last Date to Apply 29September 2023 How to apply Online Official Website uppsc.up.nic.in

Selection Process

Selection for UPPSC Staff Nurse posts will be done on the basis of three stages including Written test, Document Verification followed by Medical tests.

Steps To Apply For UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023?