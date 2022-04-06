UPPSC Result 2021 (Out) for Technical Education (Teaching) Service @uppsc.up.nic.in, 2228 Qualified for Interview

Uttar Pradesh PSC has declared the result of the for Technical Education (Teaching) Service on its official website-uppsc.up.nic.in. Download PDF here

UPPSC Technical Education (Teaching) Service Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the result of the for Technical Education (Teaching) Service on its website. Candidates shortlisted for the Technical Education (Teaching) Service Exam will be able to appear in the interview round as per the selection process declared earlier.

All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for Technical Education (Teaching) Service can download the roll number-wise result through the official website of UPPSC-uppsc.up.nic.in.

It is noted that UPPSC had conducted the written exam for the Technical Education (Teaching) Service on 22 December 2021. A total of 40783 candidates were appeared in the written exam for a total of 642 posts of Technical Education (Teaching) Service.

Based on the performance in the written exam, a total of 2228 candidates have been finally selected for the next round. Now these qualified candidates will have to appear in the interview round. Commission will release the details of the interview schedule in due course of time on its official website.

Candidates can check the UPPSC Technical Education (Teaching) Service Result 2021 from the official website with following the steps given below.

How to Download UPPSC Technical Education (Teaching) Service Result 2021 Check Steps