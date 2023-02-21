UPRVUNL Technician Result 2022 OUT: Direct Link to Download Technician Grade 2 Result PDF

Check here UPRVUNL Technician Grade 2 Result 2022 . Check details here like how to view and download pdf of the result along with the final selection list and dates of document verification.

UPRVUNL Result 2022 - 2023: Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has released the result of Computer Based Test conducted for Technician Grade 2. A list of shortlisted candidates for Technician Grade 2 post has been released. Candidates who appeared for the UPRVUNL Technician Grade 2 2022 Exam on 21 and 22 December 2022 can check their results from the official website of UPRVUNL at- https://www.uprvunl.org/ A total of 128 candidates have to be selected for the posts of Technician Grade 2 for trades like Mechanical, Electrical and Instrument. UPRVUNL has released the shortlisted candidates selection list along with roll no. of candidates. Now shortlisted

Candidates have to appear for document verification.

Candidates can download the UPRVUNL Result 2022 by following the steps given below

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPRVUNL at- https://www.uprvunl.org/

Step 2: Go to the public notice section on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the flashing link titled -’ List of shortlisted candidate for the post of Technician Grade II (MECHANICAL, ELECTRICAL AND INSTRUMENT)

Step 4: A PDF of result and notice will open

Step 5: Download the PDF and check your result roll no.

Candidates can also download the UPRVUNL Result 2022 PDF from the direct link given below

Direct Link to Download the UPRVUNL Result 2022 PDF

Now candidates have to appear for Document Verification on date time and venue allotted to them in the result notification. The date for Document Verification is 4 March 2023. The result has been prepared after receiving and reviewing the objections raised by candidates on the provisional answer key of the Computer Based Test. This is not the final result, the final result will be prepared after the document verification of the shortlisted candidates is conducted. List of documents to be taken for verification is given in the result notification.