UPRVUNL Technician Result 2023 Declared @uprvunl.org: Download Cut Off Marks

UPRVUNL Technician Result 2023 Download : Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has announced the result for the post of Technician Grade-II (Electrician/Fitter/Instrument) on its official website. All those candidates who appeared in the various round of the selection process for the Technician Grade-II (Electrician/Fitter/Instrument) posts can download the UPRVUNL Technician Result 2023 from the official website of UPRVUNL-https://www.uprvunl.org.

UPRVUNL has uploaded the PDF of the list of shortlisted candidates along with their roll no. on the official website. You can download the UPRVUNL Technician Result 2023 directly through the link given below.

It is noted that Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) had conducted the written exam in CBT mode on 21 and 22 December 2022. Based on the objection and the assessment by experts, the result of shortlisted candidates on its official website. The document verification for the qualified candidates was held on 04 March 2023.

Now the result of the selected candidates for Technician Grade-II (Electrician/Fitter/Instrument) against Advt. No. U-48/UPRVUSA/2022 has been uploaded on the official website.

The UPRVUNL has also released the category wise Cut off marks have also been uploaded on the official website. You can check the category wise cut off marks for the above posts on the official website.

You can download the UPRVUNL Technician Result 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPRVUNL at- https://www.uprvunl.org/

Step 2: Go to the public notice section on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the flashing link titled -’ Result of selected candidates for the posts of Technician Grade-II (Electrician/Fitter/Instrument) against Advt. No. U-48/UPRVUSA/2022 on the home page.

Step 4: A PDF of UPRVUNL Technician Result 2023 notice will open in a new window.

Step 5: Download the PDF and check your result roll no.