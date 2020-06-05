UPSC Calendar 2020: Fresh Dates for NDA, IAS, CAPF Exams to be out today @upsc.gov.in

UPSC Calendar 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is going to release the annual exam calendar on its website after an analysis of the situation today.i.e.5 June 2020. All candidates who were to appear in UPSC Civil Services 2020, CAPF, NDA and Other Exams will be able to check the revised schedule with the timings on the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

Due to Corona Virus Pandemic, the commission has postponed all the recruitment exams including NDA & NA Exam, Civil Services IAS Prelims Exam, IES/ISS Exam, Indian Forest Services and Central Armed Police Forces Exam.

On 20 May, the commission had released a notice stated that there would be no exam until the situation is safe to resume exams.

As per the recent update, the commission is conducting a meeting regarding the review of the current situation. After that, the commission will issue a revised schedule of exams and the details of the new calendar of exams will be published on UPSC Website.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Candidates are advised to keep visiting on jagranjosh.com for latest updates.

