IASST Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 20 Office Assistant and Other Posts @iasst.res.in

IASST Recruitment 2020: The Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), Guwahati, Assam has invited applications for the Office Assistant, Project Scientist, Senior Research Associate, Laboratory Assistant, Field Worker, Project Assistant, Manager and Project Associate post. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode iasst.res.in on or before the last date of application.

Important Dates

Last Date for submission of application for Project Scientist and Project Assistant (Advertisement Number 244) - 16 June 2020

Last Date for submission of application for Manager and Office Assistant (Advertisement Number 243) -20 June 2020

Last Date for submission of application for Advertisement Number 242) - 21 June 2020

IASST Vacancy and Salary Details

Advertisement Number 244

Project Scientist II - 01, Rs.67000

Senior Research Associate - 04, Rs.42000

Laboratory Assistant - 04, Rs.20000

Field worker - 03, Rs.18000

Project Assistant - 02, Rs.12500

Advertisement Number 243

Manager - 02,Rs.45000-Rs.65000

Office Assistant - 01, Rs.20000

Project Scientist I - 01, Rs.56000

Project Associate - 02, Rs.31000

Eligibility Criteria for Office Assistant and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Office Assistant - B.Com with knowledge and skill in computer application, accounting software etc

Project Scientist - Ph.D in any discipline in life sciences from a recognized university and 3 years post-PhD research experience in the relevant field.

Senior Research Associate - Master’s degree in Life Sciences/Organic Chemistry from a recognized university and 4 years research experience in the relevant field or PhD in Life Sciences/Organic Chemistry from a recognized university

Laboratory Assistant - : B. Sc. With chemistry/microbiology/botany/zoology

Field Worker - Science Graduate

Project Assistant - Science Graduate

Manager (Incubation & Outreach) - Post Graduate in any branch of Science/Engineering with MBA having minimum 5 years of experience in relevant field

Manager (Science & Technology) - Graduate/Masters in Science/Technology/Engineering with minimum 3 years of work Experience in industry/ Govt. organization/Institute i

Project Scientist - Master’s Degree in Engineering (Mechanical) from a recognized University or equivalent (with minimum of 55% marks

Project Associate - M.Sc in Biochemistry/Zoology (cell Biology & Molecular Biology)/ M. Pharm (with minimum of 55% marks)

Project Associate - BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) in Ayurveda (with minimum of 55% marks)

How to Apply for IASST Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of IASST on or before the last date.

IASST Recruitment Notification 242

IASST Recruitment Notification 243

IASST Recruitment Notification 244

IASSR Online Application Link