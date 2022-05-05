UPSC Calendar 2023 (OUT) on upsc.gov.in, Civil Services Prelims Exam on 28 May

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released various recruitment exam calendars for the year 2023 on its website. Candidates can check UPSC Annual Calendar PDF here.

UPSC Calendar 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the annual exam calendar for 2023. Candidates can download UPSC Calendar 2022 from the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in. UPSC Calendar 2023 was released on 4 May 2022 on the official website.

According to the notice, The commission will conduct the civil services prelims exam 2023 on 28 May 2023 while the notification for the same will be released on 1 February 2023 and the last date of application submission is 21 February 2023. Candidates can download UPSC Calendar 2023 from the official website. The given dates are tentative and can be changed as per the unavoidable reasons.

Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 through CS(P) Examination 2023 is scheduled to be held on 19 February 2023 and Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Exam on 24 June 2022. The National Defense Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) exams are scheduled to be held on April 16.

How to Download UPSC Calendar 2023?

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in. Click on the 'Exam' Tab. Now, Click on the 'Calendar' tab. Then, a new page will be opened. Click on the notification link that reads ' UPSC Calendar 2023'. A PDF will be opened. Check Different recruitment exam and other notification dates. Download UPSC Calendar 2023 and save it for future reference.

The above calendar includes the release dates of the notifications and their last date along with the exam fee. Candidates willing to appear in the UPSC Recruitment 2022 Exam can check the overall year schedule in the hyperlinked PDF. Those who will qualify in the UPSC Prelims 2023 will be called for mains. The commission will conduct Civil Services Mains 2023 exam on 15 September and will last for 5 days. Meanwhile Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on 26 November and will last for 10 days.