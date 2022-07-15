UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card 2022 (Out) @upsc.gov.in: Download Link Here

UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission on upsc.gov.in. Candidates can check the direct link here.

UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card 2022 Download: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the UPSC CAPF AC Admit Cards for all the candidates who have applied for Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandant) Exam 2022 from 20 April to 10 May 2022 on its website upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. Candidates can download UPSC CAPF Admit Card and attend the exam on 07 August 2022 at the scheduled time. There will be 2 papers. Paper I will be conducted from 10 AM to 12.00 PM and Paper II will be held from 2.00 PM. to 5.00 PM. Candidates are advised to download UPSC Admit Card, right away, in order to avoid last-minute rush through UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card Link provided below:

Candidates should bring the admit card along with the printout of the instructions and the Photo ID Card whose number is mentioned on the admit card and 2 Photographes.

How to Download UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1:Go to the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link given on the homepage ‘e - Admit Card: Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2022’ then ‘Click Here’ given against

Step 3: Now, read all given instructions and remember to take a print out of the admit card

Step 4: Use your details - Registration Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth to download UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card

In case of any problem in downloading e-admit card for the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2022 or discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card, may please be informed in detail on e-mail: - soe23-upsc@gov.in.

UPSC CAPF AC Exam 2022

Paper Marks Paper 1: General Ability and Intelligence 250 Paper 2: General Studies, Essay and Comprehension 200

Those who qualify in the written exam will be called for Physical and Medical Standards Tests and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Interview/Personality Test.

The candidates will be recruited for 253 Assistant Commandants (Group A) in various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force(CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

