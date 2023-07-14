UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2023 Out on upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in: Download Hall Ticket, Check Exam Timing, Date

UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card 2023: UPSC released the admit card for AC CAPF Exam on July 14, 2023. The direct link to download UPSC CAPF Admit Card is provided in this article along with exam details.

UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card 2023 is released on July 14, 2023. Applicants who submitted their application form can download UPSC CAPF Admit Card right away. Union Public Service Commission is conducting the Central Armed Police Forces (AssistantCommandants) Examination 2023 on August 6. The admit card is available at upsconline.nic.in for the exam.

UPSC CAPF Admit Card can be downloaded using the registration number or roll number. Students are also required to provide their date of birth. The candidates are advised to download their admit card and take a printout thereof. e-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final results.

UPSC AC CAPF Admit Card Link Download From Here

UPSC CAPF AC Exam Date, Time and Venue 2023

Exam Date - 06 August 2023

Time: Paper 1 from 10 a.m. to 12.00 noon and Paper 2 from 2.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Venue : Mentioned on admit card

UPSC CAPF AC Exam Important Information 2023

Remember To Carry Your Admit Card: The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing at the Examination.

The candidates are also required to carry along the Photo ID Card, whose number is mentioned in the eAdmit Card, for appearing at each Session of the Examination.

Entry into the Examination Venue will be closed 10 minutes before the exam i.e. 09:50 A.M. for the Forenoon Session and 01:50 P.M. for the Afternoon Session.

Entry into the Examination Venue will be closed 10 minutes before the exam i.e. 09:50 A.M. for the Forenoon Session and 01:50 P.M. for the Afternoon Session. Carry Your Pen: Only Black Ball Point Pen is allowed to fill the OMR Answer Sheets and Attendance List





UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2023: Steps to Download UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card 2023

To download the UPSC CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) AC (Assistant Commandant) admit card, you can follow these steps:

Go to UPSC official website: Search for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) website address is www.upsc.gov.in.

Click on Admit Card Section: Go to the "Admit Card" or "E-Admit Card" section on the UPSC website.

Click on Admit Card Link: Within the Admit Card section, you may find a list of examinations conducted by UPSC. Look for the CAPF AC (Central Armed Police Forces Assistant Commandant) examination and click on the ‘e - Admit Card: Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2023’ link.

Read Instructions: After clicking on the admit card link, students read and take the print out of all the instructions.

Provide required details: You are required to enter details such as your registration number, date of birth, and any other required information. Make sure to enter the correct details as per your application.

Download and print the admit card: After entering all the necessary information, click on the "Submit" or "Download" button. The admit card will be generated and displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

UPSC CAPF Exam Pattern: Check Details Here:

The exam will consist of two papers i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2

Paper I: This is an objective type paper comprised of questions on General Ability and Intelligence, General Studies, and Aptitude. It is conducted for a total of 250 marks.

Paper II: This is a descriptive type exam that test the candidate's writing skills and depth of understanding through Essay Writing, Comprehension, Precis Writing, and Counter-Argument. The maximum marks for this paper are 200.

The UPSC CAPF AC (Central Armed Police Forces Assistant Commandant) exam is being conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for filling 322 vacancies for Assistant Commandants Posts in Central Armed Police Forces including Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).