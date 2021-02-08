UPSC CAPF Result 2020-21 Out: Download Assistant Commandant (AC) Selection List for PET/PST @upsc.gov.in

UPSC CAPF Result 2020-21: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded the selection list of the candidates qualified in the written exam for the post of Assistant Commandant (AC) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). All candidates, who have appeared in UPSC CAPF Exam 2020 on 20 December 2020, can download UPSC CAPF AC Result from the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CAPF Result Link is available below. The candidates can also download UPSC Result and check the roll number of shortlisted candidates, directly, through the link using their

UPSC CAPF Result Download Link

UPSC CAPF PST PET and Medical Test

All candidates who are qualified in the UPSC CAPF AC Exam will now appear for Physical Standards Test/ Physical Efficiency Tests (PET/PST) and Medical Standards Tests (MST). The Indo Tibetan Border Police (Nodal Authority nominated by Ministry of Home Affairs) will infom the candidates about the date, time & venue of UPSC CAPF Physical Test and Medical Testin due course of time.

UPSC CAPF PST PET DAF Form



Before appearing for UPSC CAPF PET/PST, the candidates should registre themeseleves on the relevant page of the website and then fikll Detailed Application Form (DAF) ONLINE along with uploading of the scanned copies of relevant certificates/documents in support of their eligibility, claim of reservation etc. through the Commission’s Website. UPSC CAPF DAF Link will be available from 12 February to 25 February 2021 upto 6PM.

The candidates are required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community etc. at the time of the Personality Test.

UPSC CAPF Marksheet

The marksheet of all candidates will be uploaded on the Commission’s website after the release of final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days. The candidates can download UPSC CAPF Marksheet using their Roll Number and date of birth.

How to Download UPSC CAPF Result 2020 ?