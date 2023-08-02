UPSC CAPF Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme

UPSC CAPF Syllabus 2023: The Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC CAPF for 322 Assistant Commandants vacancies. Download UPSC CAPF Syllabus PDF and Exam Pattern here.

UPSC CAPF Syllabus 2023: The Union Public Service Commission has released the official UPSC CAPF notification for 322 vacancies for the Assistant Commandant posts on the official website. Candidates must carefully review the UPSC CAPF syllabus and exam pattern to familiarize themselves with the exam requirements and strategize their preparation accordingly.

Apart from the UPSC CAPF syllabus PDF, aspirants must understand the UPSC CAPF exam pattern to understand the paper structure, question type, number of sections, and marking scheme defined by the commission. Going by previous trend analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the UPSC CAPF exam were easy to moderate level. Hence, aspirants must check the UPSC CAPF syllabus PDF and prepare effectively for the exam.

In this blog, we have shared complete details of the UPSC CAPF syllabus PDF, including the UPSC CAPF exam pattern, preparation tips, and a list of the best books here.

UPSC CAPF Syllabus 2023

Here are the key highlights of the UPSC CAPF syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the ease of the candidates.

UPSC CAPF Syllabus 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Union Public Service Commission Post Name Assistant Commandant Vacancies 322 Category UPSC CAPF Syllabus and Exam Pattern UPSC CAPF Exam Date 2023 August 6, 2023 Selection Process Prelims, Mains, and Interview Maximum Marks Written Exam, Physical Test/Medical Test, and Interview/Personality Test Duration Paper I- 2 hours Paper II- 3 hours

UPSC CAPF Syllabus 2023 PDF

Before applying, aspirants should download the UPSC CAPF syllabus PDF link shared below to get an idea of the topics to be covered in the exam and pick the highly recommended books to ace the upcoming exam. Get the direct link to download the UPSC CAPF Syllabus PDF link below:

UPSC CAPF Syllabus 2023 PDF download Download PDF

UPSC CAPF Syllabus 2023-Important Topics

The UPSC CAPF written exam will be conducted on August 6, 2023, and will comprise two papers, i.e. Paper I and Paper II. Paper I covers General Ability and Intelligence and Paper II covers General Studies, Essays, and Comprehension. Check the paper-wise UPSC CAPF syllabus for all the subjects tabulated below.

UPSC CAPF Paper I Syllabus 2023-General Ability and Intelligence Subjects UPSC CAPF Topics Logical Reasoning Analogies Similarities Decision making Visual memory Differences Space visualization Observation Problem solving Analysis Judgment Arithmetical reasoning Verbal and figure classification Discrimination Relationship concepts Arithmetical number series, etc Numerical Ability Simplification/ Approximation Profit and Loss Permutation and Combination Number Systems Probability Time and Work Percentage Speed, Time and Distance Mixtures and Alligations Sequence and Series Ratio and Proportion Data Interpretation Mensuration Simple Interest and Compound Interest Surds and Indices, etc General Science General Awareness Comprehension & Appreciation of Scientific Phenomena Information Technology Environmental Science Scientific Temper Biotechnology Current Affairs History Music Books & Authors Important Dates Industry Business Culture Globalisation National/International Awards Constitution of India Arts Sports Interplay among nations Geography Scientific Progress/Development Governance Societal and Development Issues, etc History of India Ancient History Prehistoric cultures in India Indus Civilization – Origins- the different phases- society, economy, and culture Vedic society-Vedic texts- change from Rigvedic to later Vedic phases. Geographical distribution and characteristics of pastoral and farming society, etc

Medieval India Early Medieval India. Major dynasties Cultural trends, 750-1200, Religious circumstances 13th and 14th Centuries The 15th and early 16th Century The Mughal Empire, Akbar: invasion, administrative measures, Policy of Sulh-I-Kul, etc

Modern India British extension Economic Impact of the British Raj Cultural encounter and social changes Confrontation to British rule Aeas of growth of nationalism and freedom movement Indian Freedom struggle the first stage, etc. India and World Geography Indian Geography: India and its Basics Physical features, Climate, Mineral, River systems, and Industries, etc. Physical Geography: Geomorphology, Oceanography, Climatology, Biogeography, etc. World Geography: Major Natural Regions, Regional geography of developed countries, Regional geography of South Asia, Regional geography of developing countries, etc. Indian Polity and Economy Country’s Political System Social systems and public administration Constitution of India Regional and international security issues and human rights Economic development in India, etc UPSC CAPF Paper II Syllabus 2023-General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension General Studies Modern Indian history Geography Freedom struggle Knowledge of security and human rights issues Polity and economy Analytical ability, etc Essay and Comprehension Comprehension passages Simple grammar Précis writing Developing counter-arguments, etc

UPSC CAPF Exam Pattern 2023

Aspirants must be well-acquainted with the UPSC CAPF exam pattern to understand the exact requirements of the written exam. This will help them to analyze the topic-wise weightage, number of sections, and other relevant factors defined by the commission.

The UPSC CAPF written exam comprises two papers, i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Paper 1 contains Objective (Multiple Answers) Type Questions. Questions asked in Paper 2 will be descriptive in nature.

The medium of Paper 1 is English as well as Hindi language.

In Paper 2, candidates will be allowed the option of writing the Essay Component in English or Hindi, but the medium of Precis Writing, Comprehension Components, and other communications/ language skills will be English only.

There shall be a negative marking of 1/3rd mark for every incorrect answer in Paper 1, whereas there is no negative marking in Paper 2.

UPSC CAPF Exam Pattern 2023 Paper Subject Maximum Marks Question Type Duration I General Ability and Intelligence 250 Objective Type Questions 2 Hours II General Studies, Essay and Comprehension 200 Descriptive 3 hours Total 450 - - Interview/Personality Test 150

UPSC CAPF Physical Efficiency Test

Candidates who are declared successful in the written examination will be shortlisted for Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests. All the qualified candidates who fulfill the prescribed Physical Standards will be required to appear in the Physical Efficiency Tests as shared below.

UPSC CAPF Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) Parameters Males Females 100 Meters race In 16 seconds In 18 seconds 800 Meters race In 3 minutes 45 seconds In 4 minutes 45 seconds Long Jump 3.5 Meters (3 chances) 3.0 Meters (3 chances) Shot Put (7.26 Kgs.) 4.5 Meters (3 chances) -

How to Cover UPSC CAPF Syllabus 2023

UPSC CAPF is one of the toughest competitive examination in the country. More than lakhs of candidates appear in this exam, but only a few are declared qualified due to their robust strategy and dedication toward their goals. Thus, it is important to check the UPSC CAPF syllabus to cover all the topics important for the exam. Here is the preparation strategy to ace the UPSC CAPF 2023 exam with flying colors.

Understand the UPSC CAPF syllabus and exam pattern thoroughly and then create the list of topics based on their marks weightage and frequency of being asked previously in the exam.

Develop conceptual clarity using the best books and online resources recommended by mentors, experts, and previous toppers.

Attempt mock tests and UPSC CAPF previous year's question papers to identify the areas they are weak in and focus on improving their mistakes.

Revise all the notes regularly prepared at the time of studying the topics to retain concepts for a definite period.

UPSC CAPF Syllabus 2023: Best Books

Candidates should choose the UPSC CAPF books based on the latest editions, syllabus, and structure. The right books will allow them to cover all the topics/sub-topics specified in the UPSC CAPF syllabus. The highly recommended UPSC CAPF books are shared below: