UPSC CAPF Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme

UPSC CAPF Syllabus 2023: The Union Public Service Commission has released the official UPSC CAPF notification for 322 vacancies for the Assistant Commandant posts on the official website. Candidates must carefully review the UPSC CAPF syllabus and exam pattern to familiarize themselves with the exam requirements and strategize their preparation accordingly.
Apart from the UPSC CAPF syllabus PDF, aspirants must understand the UPSC CAPF exam pattern to understand the paper structure, question type, number of sections, and marking scheme defined by the commission. Going by previous trend analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the UPSC CAPF exam were easy to moderate level. Hence, aspirants must check the UPSC CAPF syllabus PDF and prepare effectively for the exam.
In this blog, we have shared complete details of the UPSC CAPF syllabus PDF, including the UPSC CAPF exam pattern, preparation tips, and a list of the best books here.
UPSC CAPF Syllabus 2023
Here are the key highlights of the UPSC CAPF syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the ease of the candidates.
|
UPSC CAPF Syllabus 2023 Overview
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Union Public Service Commission
|
Post Name
|
Assistant Commandant
|
Vacancies
|
322
|
Category
|
UPSC CAPF Syllabus and Exam Pattern
|
UPSC CAPF Exam Date 2023
|
August 6, 2023
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims, Mains, and Interview
|
Maximum Marks
|
Written Exam, Physical Test/Medical Test, and Interview/Personality Test
|
Duration
|
Paper I- 2 hours
Paper II- 3 hours
UPSC CAPF Syllabus 2023 PDF
Before applying, aspirants should download the UPSC CAPF syllabus PDF link shared below to get an idea of the topics to be covered in the exam and pick the highly recommended books to ace the upcoming exam. Get the direct link to download the UPSC CAPF Syllabus PDF link below:
|
UPSC CAPF Syllabus 2023 PDF download
UPSC CAPF Syllabus 2023-Important Topics
The UPSC CAPF written exam will be conducted on August 6, 2023, and will comprise two papers, i.e. Paper I and Paper II. Paper I covers General Ability and Intelligence and Paper II covers General Studies, Essays, and Comprehension. Check the paper-wise UPSC CAPF syllabus for all the subjects tabulated below.
|
UPSC CAPF Paper I Syllabus 2023-General Ability and Intelligence
|
Subjects
|
UPSC CAPF Topics
|
Logical Reasoning
|
Analogies
Similarities
Decision making
Visual memory
Differences
Space visualization
Observation
Problem solving
Analysis
Judgment
Arithmetical reasoning
Verbal and figure classification
Discrimination
Relationship concepts
Arithmetical number series, etc
|
Numerical Ability
|
Simplification/ Approximation
Profit and Loss
Permutation and Combination
Number Systems
Probability
Time and Work
Percentage
Speed, Time and Distance
Mixtures and Alligations
Sequence and Series
Ratio and Proportion
Data Interpretation
Mensuration
Simple Interest and Compound Interest
Surds and Indices, etc
|
General Science
|
General Awareness
Comprehension & Appreciation of Scientific Phenomena
Information Technology
Environmental Science
Scientific Temper
Biotechnology
|
Current Affairs
|
History
Music
Books & Authors
Important Dates
Industry
Business
Culture
Globalisation
National/International Awards
Constitution of India
Arts
Sports
Interplay among nations
Geography
Scientific Progress/Development
Governance
Societal and Development Issues, etc
|
History of India
|
Ancient History
Prehistoric cultures in India
Indus Civilization – Origins- the different phases- society, economy, and culture
Vedic society-Vedic texts- change from Rigvedic to later Vedic phases.
Geographical distribution and characteristics of pastoral and farming society, etc
Medieval India
Early Medieval India. Major dynasties
Cultural trends, 750-1200, Religious circumstances
13th and 14th Centuries
The 15th and early 16th Century
The Mughal Empire, Akbar: invasion, administrative measures, Policy of Sulh-I-Kul, etc
Modern India
British extension
Economic Impact of the British Raj
Cultural encounter and social changes
Confrontation to British rule
Aeas of growth of nationalism and freedom movement
Indian Freedom struggle the first stage, etc.
|
India and World Geography
|
Indian Geography: India and its Basics Physical features, Climate, Mineral, River systems, and Industries, etc.
Physical Geography: Geomorphology, Oceanography, Climatology, Biogeography, etc.
World Geography: Major Natural Regions, Regional geography of developed countries, Regional geography of South Asia, Regional geography of developing countries, etc.
|
Indian Polity and Economy
|
Country’s Political System
Social systems and public administration
Constitution of India
Regional and international security issues and human rights
Economic development in India, etc
|
UPSC CAPF Paper II Syllabus 2023-General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension
|
General Studies
|
Modern Indian history
Geography
Freedom struggle
Knowledge of security and human rights issues
Polity and economy
Analytical ability, etc
|
Essay and Comprehension
|
Comprehension passages
Simple grammar
Précis writing
Developing counter-arguments, etc
UPSC CAPF Exam Pattern 2023
Aspirants must be well-acquainted with the UPSC CAPF exam pattern to understand the exact requirements of the written exam. This will help them to analyze the topic-wise weightage, number of sections, and other relevant factors defined by the commission.
- The UPSC CAPF written exam comprises two papers, i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2.
- Paper 1 contains Objective (Multiple Answers) Type Questions. Questions asked in Paper 2 will be descriptive in nature.
- The medium of Paper 1 is English as well as Hindi language.
- In Paper 2, candidates will be allowed the option of writing the Essay Component in English or Hindi, but the medium of Precis Writing, Comprehension Components, and other communications/ language skills will be English only.
- There shall be a negative marking of 1/3rd mark for every incorrect answer in Paper 1, whereas there is no negative marking in Paper 2.
|
UPSC CAPF Exam Pattern 2023
|
Paper
|
Subject
|
Maximum Marks
|
Question Type
|
Duration
|
I
|
General Ability and Intelligence
|
250
|
Objective Type Questions
|
2 Hours
|
II
|
General Studies, Essay and Comprehension
|
200
|
Descriptive
|
3 hours
|
Total
|
450
|
-
|
-
|
Interview/Personality Test
|
150
UPSC CAPF Physical Efficiency Test
Candidates who are declared successful in the written examination will be shortlisted for Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests. All the qualified candidates who fulfill the prescribed Physical Standards will be required to appear in the Physical Efficiency Tests as shared below.
|
UPSC CAPF Physical Efficiency Tests (PET)
|
Parameters
|
Males
|
Females
|
100 Meters race
|
In 16 seconds
|
In 18 seconds
|
800 Meters race
|
In 3 minutes 45 seconds
|
In 4 minutes 45 seconds
|
Long Jump
|
3.5 Meters (3 chances)
|
3.0 Meters (3 chances)
|
Shot Put (7.26 Kgs.)
|
4.5 Meters (3 chances)
|
-
How to Cover UPSC CAPF Syllabus 2023
UPSC CAPF is one of the toughest competitive examination in the country. More than lakhs of candidates appear in this exam, but only a few are declared qualified due to their robust strategy and dedication toward their goals. Thus, it is important to check the UPSC CAPF syllabus to cover all the topics important for the exam. Here is the preparation strategy to ace the UPSC CAPF 2023 exam with flying colors.
- Understand the UPSC CAPF syllabus and exam pattern thoroughly and then create the list of topics based on their marks weightage and frequency of being asked previously in the exam.
- Develop conceptual clarity using the best books and online resources recommended by mentors, experts, and previous toppers.
- Attempt mock tests and UPSC CAPF previous year's question papers to identify the areas they are weak in and focus on improving their mistakes.
- Revise all the notes regularly prepared at the time of studying the topics to retain concepts for a definite period.
UPSC CAPF Syllabus 2023: Best Books
Candidates should choose the UPSC CAPF books based on the latest editions, syllabus, and structure. The right books will allow them to cover all the topics/sub-topics specified in the UPSC CAPF syllabus. The highly recommended UPSC CAPF books are shared below:
|
UPSC CAPF Books 2023
|
Subject
|
Books Name
|
Economics
|
Indian Economy by Ramesh Singh
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations by R S Aggarwal
|
Indian Polity
|
Indian Polity by M Laxmikanth
|
History
|
NCERT Class 11 (Ancient & Medieval) and NCERT Class 12 (Modern Indian History)
|
Geography
|
Certificate Physical Geography by G C Leong
|
General Mental Ability
|
A Modern Approach to Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning by R.S. Aggarwal
|
General Science
|
General Science by Disha Experts
|
Indian Polity and Economy
|
Indian Polity by M Laxmikanth
Indian Economy by Ramesh Singh
|
Essay and Comprehension
|
Objective General English by SP Bakshi
Word Power Made Easy by Norman Lewis