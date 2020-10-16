UPSC CDS 1 2020-21 Notification on 28 October @upsc.gov.in, Combined Defence Service Exam 2021 on 07 February

UPSC CDS 1 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the notification for Combined Defence Services Examination (I) 2021 (CDS 1 2021) on 28 October 2020 on its official website - upsc.gov.in. All candidates who want to appear for UPSC CDS 1 Exam 2021 can apply from 28 October to 17 November 2020 on application portal of the Commission i.e. upsconline.nic.in, once the notification is released.

As per UPSC Calendar, UPSC CDS 1 Exam is scheduled to be held on 07 February 2021 (Sunday). The candidates who would qualify in the exam shall be called for intelligence and personality test at the Service Selection Board.

Selected candidates will get admission to the Indian Military Academy (IMA),Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala— Dehradun, Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) and Officers Training Academy, Chennai. The final selection will be made in order of merit subject to medical fitness and suitability in all other respects and number of vacancies available.

The candidates can check more details on UPSC CDS 1 Recruitment 20201 such as eligibility, selection process, application procedure based on previous year notification by scrolling down:

UPSC CDS 1 2021 Important Dates

Opening Date of UPSC CDS 1 Application: 28 October 2020

Last Date of UPSC CDS 1 Online Application: 07 November 2020

UPSC CDS 1 Exam Date: 07 February 2021

UPSC CDS 1 2021 Vacancy Details:

The candidates will get admission to:

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad

Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras)

Officers Training Academy, Chennai

UPSC CDS 1 Exam 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational/Technical Qualification & Experience:

For I.M.A. and Officers’ Training Academy - Degree from a recognised University or equivalent.

For Indian Naval Academy - Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution.

For Air Force Academy - Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.

Graduates with first choice as Army/Navy/Air Force are to submit proof of Graduation/provisional certificates on the date of commencement of the SSB Interview at the SSB.

Candidates who are studying in the final year/semester Degree course and have yet to pass the final year degree examination can also apply provided candidate should not have any present backlog upto the last semester / year for which results have been declared upto the time of submission of application

Selection Process for UPSC CDS 1 2021

The selection process will be done on the basis of:

Written Examination – Candidates who successfully fill the application will be called for objective type written exam.

UPSC CDS Exam Pattern:

For Admission to Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy:

Subject Maximum Marks Duration English 100 2 hours General Knowledge 100 2 hours Elementary Mathematics 100 2 hours

For Admission to Officer Training Academy:

Subject Maximum Marks Duration English 100 2 hours General Knowledge 100 2 hours

There will be Negative Marking for wrong answers

The standard of the papers in Elementary Mathematics will be of Matriculation level. The standard of papers in other subjects will approximately be such as may be expected of a graduate of an Indian University.

UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2021

The admit card will be made available on the official website of UPSC three weeks before the commencement of the examination.

Intelligence and Personality Test - Candidates are shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the written examination will be called for the intelligence and personality test at the Service Selection Board. candidates who qualify in the written exam and given their first choice as army (IMA/OTA) are required to register themselves on the recruiting directorate website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in in order to enable them to receive call up information for SSB Interview. Those candidates who have already registered on the recruiting directorate website are advised not to register again.

How to Apply for UPSC CDS 1 Exam 2021 ?

Candidates can apply for UPSC CDS 1 Exam 2021 on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in from 28 October to 17 November 2020.

UPSC Official Website