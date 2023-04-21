UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2022 OUT: Download Result PDF, Check Merit List, Cut Off & Other Details

UPSC CDS 2 final result 2022: Get here direct link to download UPSC CDS 2 final result 2022 PDF and Other Details

UPSC CDS 2 final result 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result for the Combined Defence Services Examination (II) 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now view and download their results from the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

A total of 204 candidates have been declared qualified based on the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022 conducted in September 2022 by the Union Public Service Commission and SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence. The successful candidates will be recruited for various posts such as 100 for Indian Military Academy, 22 for Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala Executive Branch (General Service)/Hydro, and 32 for Air Force Academy, Hyderabad.

UPSC CDS 2 final result 2022

The primary objective of this recruitment drive is to fill up these vacant posts in the Indian Defence Forces through the Combined Defence Services Examination (II). The results have been announced after a rigorous selection process, and the successful candidates will now be able to take up their positions in the respective academies.

If any discrepancies or issues arise during the result verification process, candidates are advised to contact the concerned authorities immediately. It is also recommended that candidates keep their roll numbers or registration numbers handy to avoid any confusion while checking their results..

UPSC CDS II Final Result 2022 Result Download Link

To access the UPSC CDS 2 final result 2022, candidates will need to visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission or click on the link given below. The official website will have all the necessary information and updates related to the UPSC CDS II Final Result 2022 Result 2023.

The UPSC CDS 2 Result will contain details such as the candidate's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, and overall score. It is important for candidates to keep their login credentials, such as registration number and password, handy to check their results.

Candidates can also check their scorecard from the direct link given below

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2022 Direct Link to download Result PDF

How to Check UPSC CDS 2 final result 2022?

To check the UPSC CDS II Final Result 2022 Result, candidates must follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in. On the homepage, locate the "Final Result" link. Click on the "Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022" link. The result will be displayed on the screen. Verify your details and download the result for future reference. You can also take a printout of the result for your records.

By following these instructions, candidates can easily access and download the UPSC CDS 2 Result from the official website of Union Public Service Commission without any difficulty. It is important to keep the hard copy of the scorecard for future use.