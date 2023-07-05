UPSC CDS 2 Result 2022-23 Announced on upsc.gov.in; PDF Download, Final Merit List, Marksheet

UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result of the Combined Defence Services (CDS 2) 2022. Candidates who appeared in the CDS 2 examination can check their final result on the official website - upsc.gov.in. Also, the direct link to access the CDS 2 Result PDF for the candidates is also given here.

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2022-23: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result of the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS 2 2022). Candidates can check their results on the official website upsc.gov.in of UPSC. A total of 302 candidates have been shortlisted for this examination. The results of the Medical Examination of candidates have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list. The candidature of all the candidates is Provisional. Verification of Date of Birth and Educational Qualification of these Candidates will be done by Army Head Quarters. Candidates who have appeared for the CDS 2 exam can download their UPSC CDS Result 2023 PDF from the link given below.

UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2022-23 Download Link

The CDS 2 Result PDF given here contains the names and roll numbers of the successful candidates who have qualified for the various courses offered by the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy and Officers Training Academy. Candidates can now download the CDS 2 2022 Result PDF from below.

How to download CDS 2 2022 Final Result?

The steps to download CDS 2 Final Result 2022 can be seen here:

First visit the official website upsc.gov.in UPSC.

Click on "CDS 2 Final Result 2022" on the homepage.

CDS 2 Final Result will appear on the screen.

Check it and download the PDF.

Finally, take a printout of the CDS2 result.

Under the UPSC CDS 2 recruitment drive, a total of 341 vacant posts will be filled in various courses, out of which 100 posts are in IMA, Dehradun, 22 posts in Indian Naval Academy, 32 posts in Air Force Academy, 170 posts in OTA (Male) and 17 posts in OTA (Female).