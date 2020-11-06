UPSC CDS 2020 Exam (8th November, Sunday): Check Last Minute Tips to score high marks in Written Exam

UPSC CDS 2020 Exam will be conducted on 8th November 2020 (Sunday) for 344 vacancies under UPSC CDS II 2020 Recruitment in Combined Defence Services (CDS), i.e., Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers Training Academy (OTA). Cracking the CDS Exam 2020 can be a bit challenging for candidates due to high competition level this year. Considering this, we have provided here the best last minute tips that will help candidates in passing the UPSC CDS 2020 Exam with high score.

UPSC CDS 2020 exam is conducted in offline mode in objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) format. The CDS Written Exam for the post of IMA/INA/AFA is comprised of three Papers: General Knowledge, English Language and Elementary Mathematics. However, CDS OTA Exam contains only two papers - General Knowledge & English Language. Have a look at the UPSC CDS 2020 latest exam pattern in the table given below:

Paper Questions Marks Time English Language 120 100 120 minutes General Knowledge 120 100 120 minutes Elementary Mathematics 100 100 120 minutes Note: Candidates who want to appear for OTA exam, need to attempt only two papers - General Knowledge & English Language.

Let’s now look at the important last minute preparation tips that will help candidates in cracking the UPSC CDS 2020 Exam with flying colours:

Revise UPSC CDS Important Topics

Have a look at some important topics for UPSC CDS 2020 Exam that will help you in your last minute preparations:

English Language General Knowledge Elementary Mathematics Reading Comprehension Antonym Synonym Spotting the Errors Jumbled Sentences Fill in the blanks Idioms & Phrases English Grammar General Science Indian History Geography Current Affairs Prominent personalities Sports Awards International Events Important Books Awards & Honours Important Days Currencies & Capitals Government schemes & policies Arithmetic Algebra Geometry Mensuration Trigonometry Mensuration Statistics

Practice UPSC CDS Previous Year Papers

Time Management

While taking up the revision for the CDS exam, candidates should focus on solving the questions speedily. This will help candidates to attempt the paper in the given time frame with high accuracy. While appearing for the exam, allot more time to questions that you are stronger in. By doing so, you can effectively use the time duration. Remember, that there is a separate sectional timing of 120 minutes for each paper in the exam.

Read complete question & then Mark the most accurate option

When appearing for such highly competitive exam, candidates might become anxious while solving the paper accurately. It is suggested that candidates should read the questions thoroughly before marking the most appropriate option as their answer. Remember, there is Negative Marking in the UPSC CDS exam of 1/3rd marks for a wrong answer.

Do not forget to carry UPSC CDS 2020 Admit Card, Photograph & ID Proofs

It is compulsory for candidates to carry the UPSC CDS Admit Card 2020 to the exam centre on the day of examination. Those who forget to carry the CDS Admit Card 2020 will not be allowed to enter the examination centre. So, carry your admission letter, photograph and Photo ID Proof to the exam centres on the exam day.