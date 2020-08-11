UPSC CDS Salary 2020: Check In-hand Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile-IMA/INA/OTA

UPSC CDA 2020 Salary & Promotion Policy for OTA/Indian Army/Navy/Air Force: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the CDS 2 2020 Notification for admission of candidates to Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and OTA. This year, UPSC CDS 2020 exam aims to fill a total of 344 vacancies in courses carried out by Officers Training Academy (OTA) Men & Women, Indian Naval Academy (INA), Indian Military Academy (IMA), and Air Force Academy (AFA). Officers recruited in Indian Army, Navy and Air Force through Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam are paid on the basis of their post such as Lieutenant, Captain, Major and others. The CDS Salary comprises Basic Pay and Allowances such as DA, High Altitude allowance, Uniform Allowance and others. Have a look at the In-hand Salary, Pay scale, allowances, Perks, job profile and promotion policy offered to officers recruited through UPSC CDS. Also, know here the salary of entry level officer and their training stipend. First, look at the important details of UPSC CDS 2020 Recruitment below:

UPSC CDS Exam Updates

Exam Name UPSC CDS (II) 2020 Vacancy 344 Vacancies in IMA, INA, AFA, OTA Recruiting Agency UPSC Job Location Anywhere in India Selection Process Written Exam & Interview Exam Date 8th November 2020

Let’s now have a look at the Salary and Pay Scale of Officers in IMA, INA, OTA and AFA:

Fixed Stipend during Training Period

Candidates who get admitted to Army, Navy or Air Force after clearing the UPSC CDS exam are first required to undergo Cadet Training. During the training period, the Army Officers and the equivalent post officers in Navy and Air Force are eligible to get Fixed Stipend of Rs 56,100 per month, which the starting pay in Level 10.

The training period is not treated as the commissioned service. Once the candidates are commissioned successfully, they are liable to get all the arrears remaining on the basis of their pay matrix with effect from their training period.

UPSC CDS Salary & Pay Scale of Officers in Army/Air Force/Navy

Rank Level Pay Scale Lieutenant Level 10 Rs 56,100-1,77,500 Captain Level 10B Rs 61,300-1,93,900 Major Level 11 Rs 69,400-2,07,200 Lt Colonel Level 12A Rs 1,21,200-2,12,400 Colonel Level 13 Rs 1,30,600-2,15,900 Brigadier Level 13A Rs 1,39,600-2,17,600 Major General Level 14 Rs 1,44,200-2,18,200 Lieutenant General HAG Scale Level 15 Rs 1,82,200-2,24,100 HAG+Scale Level 16 Rs 2,05,400 – 2,24,400 VCOAS/Army CDR/ Lieutenant General (NFSG) Level 17 Rs 2,25,000 (fixed) COAS Level 18 Rs 2,50,000 (fixed)

Military Service Pay (MSP)

Cadets recruited as Lieutenant, Captain, Major, Lieutenant Colonel, Colonel or Brigadier in Army or equivalent posts in Air Force and Navy are offered the Military Service Pay (MSP).

UPSC CDS Allowances & Perks for IMA/INA/OTA/AFA

Apart from a decent salary package, the officers are eligible to get a few allowances such as Flying Allowance, Dearness Allowance, High Altitude allowance, Uniform Allowance, etc. Have a look at these allowances below:

Allowances Details Flying Allowance Pilots in Level 10 & above pay scale get Rs 25,000 per month as flying allowance Dearness Allowance Same rates as applicable to civilian personnel Kit Maintenance Allowance Rs 20,000 annually Highly Active Field Area Allowance Rs 16,900 pm Field Area Allowance Rs 10,500 pm Modified Field Area Allowance Rs 6,300 pm High Altitude Allowance Category-I - Rs 3,400 pm Category-II - Rs 5,300 pm Category-III - Rs 25,000 pm Siachen Allowance Rs. 42,500 pm Uniform allowance Rs. 20,000 pm Free Ration Officer in Peace & Filed Areas get Free ration. Transport Allowance (TPTA) Higher TPTA Cities: Rs 7200 + DA pm Other Places: Rs 3600 +DA pm Children Education Allowance (CEA) Rs. 2250 pm per child for only eldest two surviving CEA is applicable from kids' Nursery to 12th class

UPSC CDS Promotion Policy for OTA/Army/Navy/Air Force Officers

The promotion avenues are different in all the armed forces. Have a look at the promotion policies for officers recruited in Indian Military, Navy, OTA and Air Force below:

Promotion Policy in Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA)

Rank Promotion Criteria Lieutenant After completing training Captain 2 years of commissioned service Major 6 years of commissioned service Lieutenant Colonel 13 years of commissioned service Colonel (TS) 26 years of commissioned service Colonel 15 years of commissioned service Brigadier 23 years of commissioned service Major General 25 years of commissioned service Lieutenant General 28 years of commissioned service General No restrictions

Promotion Policy in Air Force Academy (AFA)

Rank Promotion Criteria Flying Officer On Commission Flight Lieutenant 2 Years of commissioned service Squadron Leader 6 years of commissioned service Wing Commander 13 years of commissioned service Group Captain 26 years of commissioned service Group Captain (Select) Selection Air Commodore Selection Air Vice Marshal Selection Air Marshal Selection Air Chief Marshal Selection

Promotion Policy in Officers Training Academy (OTA)

Male and Female SSCOs who are granted with the Short Service Commission by the OTA are eligible for following promotion avenues:

Captain - On completion of 2 years of commissioned service

Major - On completion of 6 years of commissioned service

Lieutenant Colonel - On completion of 13 years of commissioned service