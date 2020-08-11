Study at Home
UPSC CDS Salary 2020: Check In-hand Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile-IMA/INA/OTA

UPSC CDS Salary 2020 for OTA/IMA/INA/AFA: Check in-hand Salary of CDS Officers recruited in Indian Army, Navy & Air Force after 7th Pay Commission along with Pay Scale, Training Stipend, Allowances, Promotion Policy and Incentives. Know promotion avenues for officers in IMA, INA, AFA and OTA.

Aug 11, 2020 13:02 IST
UPSC CDS Salary 2020
UPSC CDA 2020 Salary & Promotion Policy for OTA/Indian Army/Navy/Air Force: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the CDS 2 2020 Notification for admission of candidates to Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and OTA. This year, UPSC CDS 2020 exam aims to fill a total of 344 vacancies in courses carried out by Officers Training Academy (OTA) Men & Women, Indian Naval Academy (INA), Indian Military Academy (IMA), and Air Force Academy (AFA). Officers recruited in Indian Army, Navy and Air Force through Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam are paid on the basis of their post such as Lieutenant, Captain, Major and others. The CDS Salary comprises Basic Pay and Allowances such as DA, High Altitude allowance, Uniform Allowance and others. Have a look at the In-hand Salary, Pay scale, allowances, Perks, job profile and promotion policy offered to officers recruited through UPSC CDS. Also, know here the salary of entry level officer and their training stipend. First, look at the important details of UPSC CDS 2020 Recruitment below:

Exam Name

UPSC CDS (II) 2020

Vacancy

344 Vacancies in IMA, INA, AFA, OTA

Recruiting Agency

UPSC

Job Location

Anywhere in India

Selection Process

Written Exam & Interview

Exam Date

8th November 2020

Let’s now have a look at the Salary and Pay Scale of Officers in IMA, INA, OTA and AFA:

Fixed Stipend during Training Period

Candidates who get admitted to Army, Navy or Air Force after clearing the UPSC CDS exam are first required to undergo Cadet Training. During the training period, the Army Officers and the equivalent post officers in Navy and Air Force are eligible to get Fixed Stipend of Rs 56,100 per month, which the starting pay in Level 10.

The training period is not treated as the commissioned service. Once the candidates are commissioned successfully, they are liable to get all the arrears remaining on the basis of their pay matrix with effect from their training period.

UPSC CDS Salary & Pay Scale of Officers in Army/Air Force/Navy

Rank

Level

Pay Scale

Lieutenant

Level 10

Rs 56,100-1,77,500

Captain

Level 10B

Rs 61,300-1,93,900

Major

Level 11

Rs 69,400-2,07,200

Lt Colonel

Level 12A

Rs 1,21,200-2,12,400

Colonel

Level 13

Rs 1,30,600-2,15,900

Brigadier

Level 13A

Rs 1,39,600-2,17,600

Major General

Level 14

Rs 1,44,200-2,18,200

Lieutenant General HAG Scale

Level 15

Rs 1,82,200-2,24,100

HAG+Scale

Level 16

Rs 2,05,400 – 2,24,400

VCOAS/Army CDR/ Lieutenant General (NFSG)

Level 17

Rs 2,25,000 (fixed)

COAS

Level 18

Rs 2,50,000 (fixed)

Military Service Pay (MSP)

Cadets recruited as Lieutenant, Captain, Major, Lieutenant Colonel, Colonel or Brigadier in Army or equivalent posts in Air Force and Navy are offered the Military Service Pay (MSP).

UPSC CDS Allowances & Perks for IMA/INA/OTA/AFA

Apart from a decent salary package, the officers are eligible to get a few allowances such as Flying Allowance, Dearness Allowance, High Altitude allowance, Uniform Allowance, etc. Have a look at these allowances below:

Allowances

Details

Flying Allowance

Pilots in Level 10 & above pay scale get Rs 25,000 per month as flying allowance

Dearness Allowance

Same rates as applicable to civilian personnel

Kit Maintenance Allowance

Rs 20,000 annually

Highly Active Field Area Allowance

Rs 16,900 pm

Field Area Allowance

Rs 10,500 pm

Modified Field Area Allowance

Rs 6,300 pm

High Altitude Allowance

Category-I - Rs 3,400 pm

Category-II - Rs 5,300 pm

Category-III - Rs 25,000 pm

Siachen Allowance

Rs. 42,500 pm

Uniform allowance

Rs. 20,000 pm

Free Ration

Officer in Peace & Filed Areas get Free ration.

Transport Allowance (TPTA)

Higher TPTA Cities: Rs 7200 + DA pm

Other Places: Rs 3600 +DA pm

Children Education Allowance (CEA)

Rs. 2250 pm per child for only eldest two surviving

CEA is applicable from kids' Nursery to 12th class

UPSC CDS Promotion Policy for OTA/Army/Navy/Air Force Officers

The promotion avenues are different in all the armed forces. Have a look at the promotion policies for officers recruited in Indian Military, Navy, OTA and Air Force below:

Promotion Policy in Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA)

Rank

Promotion Criteria

Lieutenant

After completing training

Captain

2 years of commissioned service

Major

6 years of commissioned service

Lieutenant Colonel

13 years of commissioned service

Colonel (TS)

26 years of commissioned service

Colonel

15 years of commissioned service

Brigadier

23 years of commissioned service

Major General

25 years of commissioned service

Lieutenant General

28 years of commissioned service

General

No restrictions

Promotion Policy in Air Force Academy (AFA)

Rank

Promotion Criteria

Flying Officer

On Commission

Flight Lieutenant

2 Years of commissioned service

Squadron Leader

6 years of commissioned service

Wing Commander

13 years of commissioned service

Group Captain

26 years of commissioned service

Group Captain (Select)

Selection

Air Commodore

Selection

Air Vice Marshal

Selection

Air Marshal

Selection

Air Chief Marshal

Selection

Promotion Policy in Officers Training Academy (OTA)

Male and Female SSCOs who are granted with the Short Service Commission by the OTA are eligible for following promotion avenues:

Captain - On completion of 2 years of commissioned service

Major -  On completion of 6 years of commissioned service

Lieutenant Colonel - On completion of 13 years of commissioned service

FAQ

What is entry level pay for cadets recruited through UPSC CDS Exam?

The entry level pay for officers recruited by IMA, INA, AFA or OTA is Rs 56,100 plus allowances such as DA.

Do officers recruited through CDS exam get stipend during training period?

Yes, officers get stipend of Rs 56,100 during their training period before getting commissioned in army, navy or air force.

What is the Basic Pay for officers recruited through UPSC CDS Exam?

The basic pay of an officer to the post of Lieutenant recruited through CDS exam is Rs 56,100.

