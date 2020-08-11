UPSC CDS Salary 2020: Check In-hand Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile-IMA/INA/OTA

UPSC CDA 2020 Salary & Promotion Policy for OTA/Indian Army/Navy/Air Force: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the CDS 2 2020 Notification for admission of candidates to Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and OTA. This year, UPSC CDS 2020 exam aims to fill a total of 344 vacancies in courses carried out by Officers Training Academy (OTA) Men & Women, Indian Naval Academy (INA), Indian Military Academy (IMA), and Air Force Academy (AFA). Officers recruited in Indian Army, Navy and Air Force through Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam are paid on the basis of their post such as Lieutenant, Captain, Major and others. The CDS Salary comprises Basic Pay and Allowances such as DA, High Altitude allowance, Uniform Allowance and others. Have a look at the In-hand Salary, Pay scale, allowances, Perks, job profile and promotion policy offered to officers recruited through UPSC CDS. Also, know here the salary of entry level officer and their training stipend. First, look at the important details of UPSC CDS 2020 Recruitment below:
|
Exam Name
|
UPSC CDS (II) 2020
|
Vacancy
|
344 Vacancies in IMA, INA, AFA, OTA
|
Recruiting Agency
|
UPSC
|
Job Location
|
Anywhere in India
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam & Interview
|
Exam Date
|
8th November 2020
Let’s now have a look at the Salary and Pay Scale of Officers in IMA, INA, OTA and AFA:
Fixed Stipend during Training Period
Candidates who get admitted to Army, Navy or Air Force after clearing the UPSC CDS exam are first required to undergo Cadet Training. During the training period, the Army Officers and the equivalent post officers in Navy and Air Force are eligible to get Fixed Stipend of Rs 56,100 per month, which the starting pay in Level 10.
The training period is not treated as the commissioned service. Once the candidates are commissioned successfully, they are liable to get all the arrears remaining on the basis of their pay matrix with effect from their training period.
UPSC CDS Salary & Pay Scale of Officers in Army/Air Force/Navy
|
Rank
|
Level
|
Pay Scale
|
Lieutenant
|
Level 10
|
Rs 56,100-1,77,500
|
Captain
|
Level 10B
|
Rs 61,300-1,93,900
|
Major
|
Level 11
|
Rs 69,400-2,07,200
|
Lt Colonel
|
Level 12A
|
Rs 1,21,200-2,12,400
|
Colonel
|
Level 13
|
Rs 1,30,600-2,15,900
|
Brigadier
|
Level 13A
|
Rs 1,39,600-2,17,600
|
Major General
|
Level 14
|
Rs 1,44,200-2,18,200
|
Lieutenant General HAG Scale
|
Level 15
|
Rs 1,82,200-2,24,100
|
HAG+Scale
|
Level 16
|
Rs 2,05,400 – 2,24,400
|
VCOAS/Army CDR/ Lieutenant General (NFSG)
|
Level 17
|
Rs 2,25,000 (fixed)
|
COAS
|
Level 18
|
Rs 2,50,000 (fixed)
Military Service Pay (MSP)
Cadets recruited as Lieutenant, Captain, Major, Lieutenant Colonel, Colonel or Brigadier in Army or equivalent posts in Air Force and Navy are offered the Military Service Pay (MSP).
UPSC CDS Allowances & Perks for IMA/INA/OTA/AFA
Apart from a decent salary package, the officers are eligible to get a few allowances such as Flying Allowance, Dearness Allowance, High Altitude allowance, Uniform Allowance, etc. Have a look at these allowances below:
|
Allowances
|
Details
|
Flying Allowance
|
Pilots in Level 10 & above pay scale get Rs 25,000 per month as flying allowance
|
Dearness Allowance
|
Same rates as applicable to civilian personnel
|
Kit Maintenance Allowance
|
Rs 20,000 annually
|
Highly Active Field Area Allowance
|
Rs 16,900 pm
|
Field Area Allowance
|
Rs 10,500 pm
|
Modified Field Area Allowance
|
Rs 6,300 pm
|
High Altitude Allowance
|
Category-I - Rs 3,400 pm
Category-II - Rs 5,300 pm
Category-III - Rs 25,000 pm
|
Siachen Allowance
|
Rs. 42,500 pm
|
Uniform allowance
|
Rs. 20,000 pm
|
Free Ration
|
Officer in Peace & Filed Areas get Free ration.
|
Transport Allowance (TPTA)
|
Higher TPTA Cities: Rs 7200 + DA pm
Other Places: Rs 3600 +DA pm
|
Children Education Allowance (CEA)
|
Rs. 2250 pm per child for only eldest two surviving
CEA is applicable from kids' Nursery to 12th class
UPSC CDS Promotion Policy for OTA/Army/Navy/Air Force Officers
The promotion avenues are different in all the armed forces. Have a look at the promotion policies for officers recruited in Indian Military, Navy, OTA and Air Force below:
Promotion Policy in Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA)
|
Rank
|
Promotion Criteria
|
Lieutenant
|
After completing training
|
Captain
|
2 years of commissioned service
|
Major
|
6 years of commissioned service
|
Lieutenant Colonel
|
13 years of commissioned service
|
Colonel (TS)
|
26 years of commissioned service
|
Colonel
|
15 years of commissioned service
|
Brigadier
|
23 years of commissioned service
|
Major General
|
25 years of commissioned service
|
Lieutenant General
|
28 years of commissioned service
|
General
|
No restrictions
Promotion Policy in Air Force Academy (AFA)
|
Rank
|
Promotion Criteria
|
Flying Officer
|
On Commission
|
Flight Lieutenant
|
2 Years of commissioned service
|
Squadron Leader
|
6 years of commissioned service
|
Wing Commander
|
13 years of commissioned service
|
Group Captain
|
26 years of commissioned service
|
Group Captain (Select)
|
Selection
|
Air Commodore
|
Selection
|
Air Vice Marshal
|
Selection
|
Air Marshal
|
Selection
|
Air Chief Marshal
|
Selection
Promotion Policy in Officers Training Academy (OTA)
Male and Female SSCOs who are granted with the Short Service Commission by the OTA are eligible for following promotion avenues:
Captain - On completion of 2 years of commissioned service
Major - On completion of 6 years of commissioned service
Lieutenant Colonel - On completion of 13 years of commissioned service