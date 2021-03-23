UPSC CDS Result 2021 Out: Download Combined Defence Services Exam 1 Merit List for Interview @ upsc.gov.in

UPSC CDS Result 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result of Combined Defence Services Exam 2021 (CDS 1 2021). A list has been prepared containing the roll number of selected candidates. Candidates, who appeared in UPSC CDS 1 Exam on 07 February 2021, can download UPSC CDS Result 2021 from the official website i.e. upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CDS Result Link is given below. The candidates can download UPSC CDS 1 Result , directly, through the link:

UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card Link

UPSC CDS Interview

A total of 6552 candidates are qualified to appear for interview by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence.

They are required to submit the Original Certificates in support of age (Date of Birth), educational qualifications, NCC (C) (Army Wing/Senior Division Air Wing/Naval Wing) etc. claimed by them to IHQ of MoD(Army)/ Dte Gen of Rtg(Rtg A) CDSE Entry Section for SSC males and SSC Women Entry Section for female candidates, West Block-III, Ground Floor, Wing 1, R.K. Puram, New Delhi110066 in case of IMA/SSC as their first choice and to IHQ of MoD (Navy), DMPR (OI &R Section), Room No. 204, ‘C’-Wing, Sena Bhawan, New Delhi-110011 in case of Navy as their first choice, and to PO 3 (A) Air Headquarters, ‘J’ Block, Room No. 17, Opp. Vayu Bhawan, Motilal Nehru Marg, New Delhi-110106 in case of Air Force as their first choice. The Original Certificates are to be submitted not later than 01 January 2022 for IMA & INA, not later than 13 November, 2021 for AFA not later than 1st April, 2022 in case of SSC Course only. The candidates must not send the Original Certificates to the Union Public Service Commission.

UPSC CDS Interview Date

In order to get updated with UPSC CDS Interview Date and Other Details, shortlisted candidates, whose roll number is available in above PDF given above and given their first choice as Army (IMA/OTA) are required to register themselves online on the Recruiting Directorate’s website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

UPSC CDS Marks 2021

The marks-sheet of candidates who have not qualified, will be put on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result of OTA (after conducting SSB Interview) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days.

How to Download UPSC CDS Result 2021 ?

Go to the official website of UPSC i.e.upsc.gov.in. Click on the link - ‘written Result’, given at the bottom right corner of the homepage Click on ‘Examination Written Results’ It will redirect to a new page where you need to click on the ‘PDF’ link, given against ‘Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2021’ Download UPSC CDS Result PDF

Selected candidates will get admission to (i) Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 152th Course commencing in January, 2022 (ii) Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Course commencing in January, 2022 (iii) Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (211 F(P)) commencing in January, 2022 (iv) Officers Training Academy, Chennai 115th SSC Course (NT)(for Men) commencing in April, 2022 and (v) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 29th SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course commencing in April, 2022. A total of 342 vacancies are available.