UPSC Civil Service: 1 Lakh Given to Students, Check Details Here

UPSC Civil Service Exam: Women and Child Development Corporation are giving an incentive of Rs. 1 lakh to 34 girls who have qualified for UPSC Civil Services Main Examination. The commission has already provided the incentive amount to 24 girls and the remaining girls will get the amount soon.

This time 34 girl students have applied online for Civil Services Incentive Scheme who have passed the UPSC preliminary examination.

This scheme was started under Chief Minister Nari Shakti Yojna of the Bihar Government in 2021. Earlier the benefit of this scheme was for the girl students of the general category, but in 2022 the girl students of the backward class have also been added to this scheme. This time 24 girls are from the general category and 10 girls from backward classes. The date of application for applying to this scheme was 31 July.

The Civil Services Examination (CSE) is a national competitive examination in India conducted by the Union Public Service Commission for recruitment to higher Civil Services of the Government of India. Th exam is conducted in three stages UPSC Civil Service Prelims Exam, UPSC Civil Service Mains Eaxm and UPSC Civil Service Interview. Selected candidates will be able to serve in the post under the Indian Administrative Service (I, Indian Foreign Service, and Indian Police Service.