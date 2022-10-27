UPSC Civil Service 2021 Marks for Non Qualified Released @upsc.gov.in: Download CSE Scores PDF

UPSC Civil Service 2021 Marks for non-qualified candidates have been released by the Union Public Service Commission on upsc.gov.in. Check How to Download and Other Details Below.

UPSC Civil Service 2021 Marks for Non-Qualified Released: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the marks of the Civil Services Examination, 2021 for the candidates who did not clear the exam. The commission has prepared a PDF containing the total scores obtained by 902 candidates (out of 2025 marks. Such candidates can download UPSC Civil Service Marks 2021 by visiting the website of the commission i.e. upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Civil Service Marks 2021 Download

According to the official notice, “In keeping with the decision of the Government of India (Department of Personnel & Training) on making available publically scores of candidates in recruitment examinations through portals with a view to providing a useful database to other employers to enable them to identify good employable candidates, the Commission issued a Disclosure Scheme for disclosing the scores and other details of the nonrecommended willing candidates, who appeared in the final stage of an Examination (Interview), through its website.

Since the Reserve List of Civil Services Examination, 2021 has been released, the scores (out of 2025 marks) and other details of non recommended 902 candidates, who have appeared in the P.T./Interview and opted for disclosure of their details under this Disclosure Scheme, is annexed herewith.”

“This information shall remain valid for one year from the date of disclosure.”

How to Download UPSC Civil Service Marks 2021 ?

Firstly, visit the official website of the commission which is upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link flashing on the homepage 'Public Disclosure of marks and other details of non-recommended willing candidates: Civil Services Examination, 2021'

Upon clicking the link, you can download UPSC Civil Service 2021 Marks PDF

Search your name and check marks

The commission conducted the Civil Service Pre-Exam on 10 October 2021 and Mains Exam from 07 to 16 January 2022. Based on the result of the written part of the interviews the commission organized Personality Test in April-May, 2022. The final result was declared on 30 May 2022 recommending 685 candidates against 749 vacancies.