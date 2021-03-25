UPSC Civil Services Mains 2020 DAF 2 OUT @upsc.gov.in, Apply Online from today onwards, Details Here

UPSC Civil Services Mains DAF 2 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC Civil Services Mains DAF 2 on its website. All such candidates who have successfully qualified in the mains exam can now apply for a personality test. The UPSC Civil Services Mains DAF 2 Online Application Form is available at upsc.gov.in.

The facility of filing applications for UPSC Civil Services Mains 2021 will be available from 25 March to 5 April 2021. The candidates can directly access the online application form by clicking on the below link.

The commission had announced the results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020 on 23 March 2021 for the exam held from 8th January 2021 to 17th January 2021.

All such candidates who have qualified in the mains exam are now eligible for interview/personality test. The dates of the personality test will be communicated to the candidates in due course of the time. Interviews will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

Before appearing in the interview, all candidates are required to mandatorily indicate order of preferences only for those services participating in the Civil Services Examination for the year, for which he is interested to be allocated to, in the on-line Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II). With this Form, a candidate will also be required to upload documents/certificates for higher education, achievements in different fields, service experience, OBC Annexure (for OBC category only), EWS Annexure (for EWS category only), etc.

The preferences for Services/Cadres Allocation once opted and submitted ONLINE in the DAF-II cannot be modified or changed at a later stage. Therefore, the candidates are advised to exercise due diligence while filling up the preferences for Services and Zones (Cadres there under).

If a candidate fails to submit the DAF-II by last date/time, it will be considered that the candidate has no preference to make for Services and Zones/Cadres as also he has nothing to furnish/upload viz. documents/certificates for higher education, achievements in different fields, service experience, OBC Annexure (for OBC category only), EWS Annexure (for EWS category only), etc. No request shall be entertained in this regard.

